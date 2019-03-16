Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne G. Lynch. View Sign

PORTLAND - Yvonne G. Lynch, 97, died unexpectedly on March 13, 2019 in Portland.



She was born on Oct. 26, 1921 in Disraeli, Quebec, Canada and was raised in Biddeford, the daughter of Harmidas and Rose anna (Bolduc) Grenier. Yvonne married the love of her life, Henry J. Lynch at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford and they celebrated 64 beautiful years together before his passing in 2004. Yvonne loved her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and all extended family.



She was a proud woman who loved life and was always happy especially playing bid whist, Beano, Cribbage and watching the Red Sox with her family. She also enjoyed family gatherings at their family camp in Gorham.



Yvonne spent 33 years working for John J. Nissen Bakery, retiring in 1980.



She is predeceased by her husband, Henry Lynch; and her first grandson, Michael G. Sawyer.



Yvonne is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Paiement and her husband, Dick, Lucille Leeney and her husband, Jimmy. She is also survived by one sister, Rita Bowden; and five grandchildren, Suzanne Leeney-Sinclair and her husband, David, Patricia Wyman and her husband, Tommy, Mark Sawyer and his wife, Tammy, Debra Paiement and her partner, Phill, and Michael Paiement and his wife, Susan, great-grandchildren, Tayla Marie Wyman, James Henry Sinclair and Mackenzie Sawyer. Sarah, Shannon, Shelby Paiement; also by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, March 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Monday, March, 18 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, in Portland. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.



The family would like to thank the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House and also the staff at the Barron Center for the loving care they provided to Yvonne.



To view Yvonne's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit,







PORTLAND - Yvonne G. Lynch, 97, died unexpectedly on March 13, 2019 in Portland.She was born on Oct. 26, 1921 in Disraeli, Quebec, Canada and was raised in Biddeford, the daughter of Harmidas and Rose anna (Bolduc) Grenier. Yvonne married the love of her life, Henry J. Lynch at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford and they celebrated 64 beautiful years together before his passing in 2004. Yvonne loved her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and all extended family.She was a proud woman who loved life and was always happy especially playing bid whist, Beano, Cribbage and watching the Red Sox with her family. She also enjoyed family gatherings at their family camp in Gorham.Yvonne spent 33 years working for John J. Nissen Bakery, retiring in 1980.She is predeceased by her husband, Henry Lynch; and her first grandson, Michael G. Sawyer.Yvonne is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Paiement and her husband, Dick, Lucille Leeney and her husband, Jimmy. She is also survived by one sister, Rita Bowden; and five grandchildren, Suzanne Leeney-Sinclair and her husband, David, Patricia Wyman and her husband, Tommy, Mark Sawyer and his wife, Tammy, Debra Paiement and her partner, Phill, and Michael Paiement and his wife, Susan, great-grandchildren, Tayla Marie Wyman, James Henry Sinclair and Mackenzie Sawyer. Sarah, Shannon, Shelby Paiement; also by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, March 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Monday, March, 18 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, in Portland. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.The family would like to thank the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House and also the staff at the Barron Center for the loving care they provided to Yvonne.To view Yvonne's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com Funeral Home A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland

660 Brighton Avenue

Portland , ME 04102

207-878-3246 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com