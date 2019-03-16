PORTLAND - Yvonne G. Lynch, 97, died unexpectedly on March 13, 2019 in Portland.
|
She was born on Oct. 26, 1921 in Disraeli, Quebec, Canada and was raised in Biddeford, the daughter of Harmidas and Rose anna (Bolduc) Grenier. Yvonne married the love of her life, Henry J. Lynch at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford and they celebrated 64 beautiful years together before his passing in 2004. Yvonne loved her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and all extended family.
She was a proud woman who loved life and was always happy especially playing bid whist, Beano, Cribbage and watching the Red Sox with her family. She also enjoyed family gatherings at their family camp in Gorham.
Yvonne spent 33 years working for John J. Nissen Bakery, retiring in 1980.
She is predeceased by her husband, Henry Lynch; and her first grandson, Michael G. Sawyer.
Yvonne is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Paiement and her husband, Dick, Lucille Leeney and her husband, Jimmy. She is also survived by one sister, Rita Bowden; and five grandchildren, Suzanne Leeney-Sinclair and her husband, David, Patricia Wyman and her husband, Tommy, Mark Sawyer and his wife, Tammy, Debra Paiement and her partner, Phill, and Michael Paiement and his wife, Susan, great-grandchildren, Tayla Marie Wyman, James Henry Sinclair and Mackenzie Sawyer. Sarah, Shannon, Shelby Paiement; also by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, March 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home 660 Brighton Avenue in Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Monday, March, 18 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, in Portland. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.
The family would like to thank the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House and also the staff at the Barron Center for the loving care they provided to Yvonne.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019