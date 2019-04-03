|
WINDHAM and Lubec - Yvette Mulholland, 82, of Windham and Lubec, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born in Sainte-Marguerite, Québec, Canada on May 5,, 1936. She was one of ten children born to the late Alphonse Couture and Rose Aimee (Audet) Couture.
Yvette grew up on the family farm in the village of Sainte-Marguerite one mile from the center of town. She went to school until her mother got sick, at which time she dropped out to help with the household. When she got older she worked in Québec City as a housekeeper in hotels.
She moved to the United States in the early 1957. She worked in several factories including Silver City Glass Company of Meriden, Conn. She taught herself English by listening to other people talk and reading newspapers. She eventually obtained her U.S. citizenship.
She married Maurice "Mike" Mulholland on May 30, 1964 in Meriden, Conn. She gave birth to two children in Connecticut, Norma Jean and Jacqueline, before moving with Mike back to his hometown of Lubec. She went on to have three more children, Bernard, Patrick and Nicole.
Yvette is predeceased by her husband, Mike Mulholland; and grandson, Maurice Leo Mahar.
She is survived by: daughter, Norma Jean Mahar and husband Luke, of Atkinson, daughter Jacqueline Cattabriga, of New Gloucester, son, Bernard Mulholland and wife, Tammy, of Windham, son, Patrick Mulholland of New Gloucester, (working in the Ohio, Pennsylvania region) and daughter Nicole Cook and husband Dwayne, of Canal, New Brunswick, Canada. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Andrew Mahar, Rachel Mahar, Jacob Mulholland, Carter Cook, Emma Cook, Andrew Mahar Jr., Kaeliegh Jay, Alexander Jay, and Paityn Jay.
Yvette's family still living in Québec are: brother, Alfred Couture, brother, Raynald Couture and wife, Louise, brother, Achille Couture and wife, Étienette, brother, Roger Couture and wife, Elliette, brother, Paul-Émile Couture and wife, Nicole, sister, Éliane Perrault, sister, Gilberte Bison, and sister, Rita Couture
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday April 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Lubec, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Mulholland family at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019
