Service Information Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-3723

Wyatt "Superwy" Sargent, 20 months, gained his angel wings on Aug. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving parents and extended family, after a fierce battle with pediatric brain cancer. Wyatt was born in Portland on Nov. 14, 2017 to Ashley and Alex Sargent of East Waterboro.



Wyatt, who got the nickname of SuperWy, fought a rare brain cancer for 19 of his 20 months. He was known for his huge smile, infectious dinosaur roars, and his love of straws. He was lovingly known as the "mayor of Barbara Bush" and would be seen strolling the hallways flirting with his nurse friends. He won the hearts of everyone who worked on Barbara Bush Children's Hospital floor and Maine Children's Cancer Program. He was lucky enough to have many "mommas" and plenty of "girlfriends" who took amazing care of this sweet boy.



He was loved by his Mom, Dad, and big brother, Stephen. He was also loved by his grandparents, Allen and Lisa Cox of Buxton, Rose Sargent of Portland, Ted Sargent of South Portland; his great-grandparents, Edwin and Maxine Mooers of Waterboro, and Florence Sargent of Saco; his proud aunts, Samantha Cox of Buxton and Taylor Sargent of Portland, his proud uncles, Allen Cox of Buxton and Nicholas Mooers of Buxton. He was fiercely loved by his "uncle" Mike Watts and "Auntie" Elizabeth Paquette of Hollis, "Auntie" Lauren McCue of Yarmouth, "uncle" Adam Madore of Texas and formally Saco, "uncle" Todd McGee of Yarmouth; as well as numerous "aunts and uncles" in the police and EMS service, and his nurses, doctors, and CNAs at BBCH and MCCP.



He joins his great-grandparents, Edwin Sr. and Annie Mooers and Robert Sargent in watching over our family.



Wyatt's family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care and love he received during his battle at; Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, Maine Children's Cancer Program, and Boston Children's/ Dana Farber.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday Aug. 12, from 4-6 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website,



Followed by a private gathering of family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Maine Children's Cancer Program in Wyatt's honor to find a cure.



Donations can be sent to:



Maine Medical Center Development Office



Attn: Maine Children's Cancer Program



22 Bramhall St



Portland, ME 04102







