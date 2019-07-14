Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilson (Bill) Chinnock. View Sign Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Wilson (Bill) Chinnock, 97, a member of the "Greatest Generation", entered into his Heavenly home on July 1, 2019, at the Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough, Maine. Wilson was born in Newark, NJ, on June 3, 1922, the son of John R. Chinnock and Lillian Bang Chinnock.



Wilson served proudly in the 57th Army Air Corp fighter group for four years in North Africa and Italy, from 1942-1945. Upon his return he married the love of his life, Eileen Treihart Chinnock and they were inseparable during their 60 years together. They were a true love story. They raised their family in Millburn, NJ and he worked in NYC at his own insurance brokerage, commuting for 42 years. Upon retirement he moved to Maine to be closer to his children and their families.



Wilson's fondest memories were of his younger years and the antics with his two sisters, Green Pond, the Jersey Shore, vacations and traveling with his wife to Florida, England, and Bermuda. He enjoyed life, fishing, building, having fun, and a good beer, which he called "nectar of the gods." He took great pleasure in the accomplishments of his children and worked closely with his late son, Emmy award-winning Bill Chinnock. He and Eileen were two of his greatest fans.



Wilson was accomplished in many areas, but will be remembered most for his fine character and strength. He was a kind, sweet man, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



Wilson was preceded by his loving wife Eileen, his son, Bill, Alissa, wife of grandson John, and sister, Phyllis DeSoto. He is survived by his daughter, Caroline and son-in-law Robert Payne of Yarmouth, daughter-in-law Terry Chinnock of Yarmouth; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren: John Chinnock of Las Vegas (namesake Wilson Chinnock), William Chinnock of Yarmouth, Raymond Payne and wife Hannah King Payne of Cumberland (Althea and Wilder), Alexander Payne and wife Nicole Payne of Victor, NY (Hayden, Sophia, Madalyn, and Felicity), Lauren Payne of Portland, sister Elsie Ruskowsky of Cleveland, Ohio, niece Lesley Ruskowsky of Ohio, and nephews Raymond and Ronald DeSoto of New Jersey.



Sincere thanks to the staff at the Maine Veteran's Home in Scarborough. There aren't enough words to express the excellent and loving care Wilson received there. And many thanks to Compassus Hospice Care for their support in his final day.



A private family celebration of Wilson's life will be held at a later date. To a life well lived, so long!







