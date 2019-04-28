Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William (Bill) Zrioka. View Sign Service Information Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home Inc 110 Limerock St Rockland , ME 04841 (207)-594-4212 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home Inc 110 Limerock St Rockland , ME 04841 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home Inc 110 Limerock St Rockland , ME 04841 View Map Interment 1:00 PM Lassell-Drinkwater Cemetery Moody Mountain Road Searsmont , ME View Map Obituary

APPLETON - William (Bill) Zrioka of Sennebec Pond, died peacefully Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019 at Avita Assisted Living Facility in Brunswick.He was born Oct. 21, 1931 in Barnesboro, Pa. to Anton and Anna Witovich Zrioka. His beloved wife, Ruth Zrioka (née Knight), preceded him in death in 2016. He is survived by his three sons, William (Victoria) Zrioka of Houston, Patrick (Ulla) Zrioka of North Yarmouth and Joseph (Teri) Zrioka of Brunswick; three granddaughters, Elizabeth (Joel), Sofia and Linnea (Adrian), three grandsons, Peter (Chelsea), Oliver (Kelley) and Anton; and one great-granddaughter, Sloane. Extended family includes many Zrioka, Zaroka, Kaschak, Emerick, Wargo, Archick, Knight and Grindle nieces and nephews.Bill graduated from Barnesboro High School in 1950 before graduating from US Marine Corps Parris Island, then moving to Akron, Ohio where he trained and worked as a machinist. While there, he began boxing and won a local Golden Gloves championship. Later Bill married Ruth on July 3, 1954 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Akron where they started their family. Bill also served briefly in the US Merchant Marine as a Coal Passer on the Great Lakes that included voyages to Norway. His wife, a native of Maine, brought him to the state on a visit where he immediately fell in love with the area and he moved the family to Portland in 1959 and later to Cape Elizabeth.He spent most of his working career at Portland Copper, Crosby Laughlin, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Bath Iron Works. While he worked, he also attended Gorham State Teachers College where he studied anthropology. He was passionate about teaching, whether it was Industrial Arts at an area high school, Tool & Die at SMVTI, or showing a young enlisted Machinists Mate how to chase a thread, he loved sharing his knowledge. For many years he was a member of the Maine Masters Running Club, Elks, Knights of Columbus and a celebrant at Our Lady of Good Hope in Camden, Maine.He also managed to personally build his dream home, referred to modestly as "Camp", on Sennebec Pond in Appleton, where he and Ruth would eventually retire. Camp became a popular gathering place for many Zrioka and Knight family events and reunions along with hosting countless guests and friends over the years. However, the couple's most cherished evenings were spent on the front porch quietly watching sunsets across the water along Appleton Ridge while listening to the loons' call in the fading twilight. Bill deeply loved the home he built, the place he built it and the people that he welcomed into it. Camp sustained him, comforted him and filled him with joy for much of his life.He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He and Ruth would attend many of their grandchildren's school and sporting events, make them furniture or teach them a new skill. He always made time for each and every one of his family, and would lead by example in his volunteering efforts and have them join him at the VA Hospital or the Soup Kitchen.The family wishes to thank the incredibly caring staff at the Avita Assisted Living Facility. They helped Bill ease through his last years comfortably by providing him with a high level of attention along with establishing close personal bonds with him that he so crucially needed. We know the staff will miss him immensely.Family and friends are invited to visit from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 29, at Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland, where a celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 30. A reception will immediately follow the service. Bill's interment will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, at the Lassell-Drinkwater Cemetery, Moody Mountain Road in Searsmont. To share a memory or condolence with the Zrioka family, please visit their Book of Memories at www.bchfh.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

