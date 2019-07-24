Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Wightman "Bill" Reilly V. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Park Avenue Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

MINOT - Bill died July 4, 2019 at Androscoggin Hospice House from very aggressive cancer. He was able to spend his last days surrounded by family and friends and having the opportunity to review his accomplishments and being grateful for the people in his life. Bill was also a Type 1 diabetic since 1950 and had a heart attack followed by bypass and other surgeries. He did not let these conditions slow him down.



Bill was born Oct. 2, 1945 in Glendale, Calif. He was the son of William W. Reilly IV and Lois Bennett Reilly. The family moved to New York City in 1950 to allow for Bill IV to work in the film industry. Bill later worked with his father, doing sound, lighting, assistant cameraman, gaffer, grip and still photography. He was a member of NABET (National Association of Broadcaster and Electrical Technicians). Two of his stories from this time include working with Susan Lucci on a film that was never released and telling Dionne Warwick to get rid of her gum before filming. He was not limited to the New York City area as he filmed oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.



He had a love for photography, which he passed on to his son, Will. Bill had a darkroom when he could, and switched to digital photography when it became available.



Bill graduated from Forest Hills High School in 1963 and attended Elon College for a semester, studying for the ministry. He graduated from Adelphi University in 1969 with a degree in theater arts. He earned a masters degree from Bridgeport University in 1975 with an MS in instructional media.



He met his wife, Sue, at Adelphi. They were married July 3, 1971 in Lewisboro, N.Y. Their son, William Wightman Reilly VI was born June 3, 1977. They lived in Norwalk, Conn., where they both taught, until moving to Maine in the summer of 1977.



Bill worked at Auburn Middle School as an ed tech in the library, in ELL and special education until he retired. He then went back to working as an ed tech until a few months before he died.



His passion was work with the education association. He was active with the Maine Education Association and spent a term on the board of directors. He was on several committees of the National Education Association and a representative to the national convention numerous times. He alternated being president and vice president of the Auburn Education Association and spent many years working on contract negotiations. His belief in caring for others and getting the most fair contracts for all was an inspiration.



He had a love of gardening and his small farm. He and Sue raised chickens and goats for 30 years. He was a member of MOFGA and enjoyed the Common Ground Fair. He was able to fulfill a dream of farming, unusual for a child growing up in New York City.



Family was very important to Bill. He enjoyed time with his wife and son as well as his sisters, mother and in-laws.



Bill is survived by his wife, Susan Reilly; his son William, daughter-in-law Bridget Fitzgerald, grandsons Emmett and Jace, all of Lewiston, Maine; and three sisters, Linda Lockwood and husband Jeffery of Mill Valley, Calif, Deborah Andreas and husband Robert of Lyme, Conn. and Jennifer Holley of New York City.



A Celebration of Life will be held on August 17, 10:00 at Park Avenue Methodist Church. Attenders are invited to bring finger foods to share during a time of fellowship following the service.



Contributions may be made to the Dempsey Center, the , or the American Diabetes Society







MINOT - Bill died July 4, 2019 at Androscoggin Hospice House from very aggressive cancer. He was able to spend his last days surrounded by family and friends and having the opportunity to review his accomplishments and being grateful for the people in his life. Bill was also a Type 1 diabetic since 1950 and had a heart attack followed by bypass and other surgeries. He did not let these conditions slow him down.Bill was born Oct. 2, 1945 in Glendale, Calif. He was the son of William W. Reilly IV and Lois Bennett Reilly. The family moved to New York City in 1950 to allow for Bill IV to work in the film industry. Bill later worked with his father, doing sound, lighting, assistant cameraman, gaffer, grip and still photography. He was a member of NABET (National Association of Broadcaster and Electrical Technicians). Two of his stories from this time include working with Susan Lucci on a film that was never released and telling Dionne Warwick to get rid of her gum before filming. He was not limited to the New York City area as he filmed oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.He had a love for photography, which he passed on to his son, Will. Bill had a darkroom when he could, and switched to digital photography when it became available.Bill graduated from Forest Hills High School in 1963 and attended Elon College for a semester, studying for the ministry. He graduated from Adelphi University in 1969 with a degree in theater arts. He earned a masters degree from Bridgeport University in 1975 with an MS in instructional media.He met his wife, Sue, at Adelphi. They were married July 3, 1971 in Lewisboro, N.Y. Their son, William Wightman Reilly VI was born June 3, 1977. They lived in Norwalk, Conn., where they both taught, until moving to Maine in the summer of 1977.Bill worked at Auburn Middle School as an ed tech in the library, in ELL and special education until he retired. He then went back to working as an ed tech until a few months before he died.His passion was work with the education association. He was active with the Maine Education Association and spent a term on the board of directors. He was on several committees of the National Education Association and a representative to the national convention numerous times. He alternated being president and vice president of the Auburn Education Association and spent many years working on contract negotiations. His belief in caring for others and getting the most fair contracts for all was an inspiration.He had a love of gardening and his small farm. He and Sue raised chickens and goats for 30 years. He was a member of MOFGA and enjoyed the Common Ground Fair. He was able to fulfill a dream of farming, unusual for a child growing up in New York City.Family was very important to Bill. He enjoyed time with his wife and son as well as his sisters, mother and in-laws.Bill is survived by his wife, Susan Reilly; his son William, daughter-in-law Bridget Fitzgerald, grandsons Emmett and Jace, all of Lewiston, Maine; and three sisters, Linda Lockwood and husband Jeffery of Mill Valley, Calif, Deborah Andreas and husband Robert of Lyme, Conn. and Jennifer Holley of New York City.A Celebration of Life will be held on August 17, 10:00 at Park Avenue Methodist Church. Attenders are invited to bring finger foods to share during a time of fellowship following the service.Contributions may be made to the Dempsey Center, the , or the American Diabetes Society Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.