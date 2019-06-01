William T. Marquis

Guest Book
  • "It can be so hard to face the first year without your loved..."
    - Stan
Obituary

FREEPORT - William T. Marquis, 85, a life time resident of Freeport passed away May 26, 2019 after a long battle with COPD.

He was a car salesman and manager at Chaplin / Colony Cadillac and various other dealerships in the area most of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn of Freeport; three sons, William R. and wife, Nancy of Freeport, Steve and wife, Deborah, and Brad and wife, Doris of Bowdoin, and two daughters, Joyce and fiancé, Mose Johnson of Delray Beach, Fla., and Janet Digregorio of Lisbon, and a stepson, Bruce Everett of Jackman; 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

He requested no services, there will be a celebration of life for family and close friends in the future.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.FuneralAlternatives.net.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the

Midcoast Humane Society

190 Pleasant Street

Brunswick, Maine 04011

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com