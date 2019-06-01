FREEPORT - William T. Marquis, 85, a life time resident of Freeport passed away May 26, 2019 after a long battle with COPD.
He was a car salesman and manager at Chaplin / Colony Cadillac and various other dealerships in the area most of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn of Freeport; three sons, William R. and wife, Nancy of Freeport, Steve and wife, Deborah, and Brad and wife, Doris of Bowdoin, and two daughters, Joyce and fiancé, Mose Johnson of Delray Beach, Fla., and Janet Digregorio of Lisbon, and a stepson, Bruce Everett of Jackman; 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
He requested no services, there will be a celebration of life for family and close friends in the future.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.FuneralAlternatives.net.
Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the
Midcoast Humane Society
190 Pleasant Street
Brunswick, Maine 04011
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 1, 2019