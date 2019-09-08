Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Stanton. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - William Stanton, 96, of Portland, passed away peacefully on Aug. 15, 2019, after a short stay at the Maine Veterans Home, in Scarborough, Maine.Born in Philadelphia, on Feb. 18, 1923, Dad spent his youth in Phoenix and Los Angeles, before ultimately settling in New Haven, Conn., and surrounding towns. He served in the infantry during World War II , attended college at the University of Connecticut, and ran his family's business, Courtesy Drug Stores in New Haven, Wallingford, Meriden, and Milford. In his later years, he worked for Poland Springs and Acosta, Inc.We will remember Dad for his quiet optimism, graceful good humor, and stubborn attention to detail. He could wax eloquent on the finer points of mixing a cocktail or building the perfect sandwich. He kept his knives sharp, and completed his N.Y. Times crossword in ballpoint pen. He liked to nap in the sun or in front of the TV, but would always claim he was just resting his eyes. To that we say: Nap in Peace, Dad.William Stanton is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Mercer Stanton, and their three sons: Jeffrey, his wife, Guiseppina Palma, of Woodbridge, Conn., and their children, Flavia and Giancarlo, and his wife, Emma; David, his wife, Ann, of Scarborough, and their children, Haley and Sam; and Peter, his wife, Sara Freedman, of South Portland, Maine, and their children Eliot and Julia. He was not especially fond of funerals, and would prefer to be remembered at cocktail hour, which starts daily at 4 p.m.His family invites your donations to the remarkable people who helped ensure a graceful exit from a life well lived: Northern Light Homecare and Hospice andThe Maine VeteransHome in Scarborough. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019

