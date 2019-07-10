SANFORD - William S. (Bill) Burnham, 85, a longtime resident of Sanford, died on July 8, 2019 at the Wentworth – Douglas Hospital in Dover, N.H. Bill had been living with his son Jeffrey and his wife Cathy in Berwick where he was well cared for and loved.
Bill was born on August 23, 1933 at home in Scarborough, the son of Arthur and Violet (Charles) Burnham.
After graduating from Scarborough High School in 1950, Bill went to Coyne Electric and Technical School in Boston, Mass. He worked at Saco Lowell Shop as an electrician until April 1953 when he enlisted into the U.S. Army and served in Germany. On returning back to civilian life in 1955, Bill went to work for Central Maine Power Co. and then the New England Telephone & Telegraph, where he retired from in 1989 when it was Verizon.
Bill married his soulmate and wife, Leatrice (Lee) Farrell in September of 1963. They were blessed with one son, Jeffrey. As a family, they enjoyed camping, fishing and Bill loved to take trips by rail and trains. Many fond memories were made when they traveled to England, Scotland and Ireland. Bill was devoted to his two grandchildren, Matthew and Emily.
Bill was the consummated gentleman. He was kind, generous and he very rarely raised his voice. Bill was a proud member of the Alfred Masonic Fraternal Lodge 55 AF & AM for 50 years as well as the Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter of Springvale. Bill was a loving and devoted husband and dad. He has now been reunited with his love, Lee, who predeceased him in 2016.
He is lovingly survived by his son, Jeffrey W. Burnham and wife Cathy of Berwick, with his two grandchildren, Matthew and Emily; also one sister, Frances; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was also predeceased by two siblings, Charles and Esther.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Str., in Alfred. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at the funeral home. Committal prayers with military honors will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, 83 Stanley Rd., in Springvale.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local Veterans organizations
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 10, 2019