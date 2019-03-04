YARMOUTH – William "Bill" Robert Cady, 70, passed away on Feb. 28, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, after a courageous battle with cancer.He was born in York on Aug. 18, 1948, the first son of Sybil Mae (Winn) and Robert Lee Cady.After graduating from Wells High School, Bill attended and graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. Bill held many jobs throughout his life, but was best known for his finish carpentry. He ended his career at the Alouette Beach Resort in Old Orchard Beach, where he not only maintained the resort, but was able to showcase his carpentry skills. Bill enjoyed taking day-trips throughout the state with his long-time partner Mallory, especially to visit her family. A very special thank-you to the many people who supported Bill throughout his life, particularly near the end. Anne and Fred Kennedy of the Alouette, thank you for your generosity, especially towards Mallory this past week. Bill's close friend Cliff who also lost his battle with cancer. The wonderful doctors and staff at the New England Cancer Center. The gentle and kind staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. And a very heart-felt thank you to Mallory for loving and caring for Bill for 21 years, especially during these last three trying years. Her love and dedication to him is greatly appreciated by the family.Bill was predeceased by his mother, Mae Cady. He is survived by his father, Robert Cady of Wells; longtime partner, Mallory Gray of Yarmouth: his children, Wendy Szaniawski and her husband Matt along with their children Sophia and Benjamin of Fremont, N.H.; Aaron Cady and his wife Kristen along with their daughter Emry of West Gardiner; brothers, Douglas Cady of Ogunquit, Michael Cady of Kennebunk and Steven Cady of Hermon; and several nieces and nephews.A private celebration of life will be held by his family.Online condolence messages can be submitted at mainefuneral.com.Memorial contributions can be made to the:Joe Andruzzi Foundation joeandruzzifoundation.orgNew EnglandCancer Specialistsnewenglandcancerspecialists.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 4, 2019