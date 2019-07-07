|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
WESTBROOK - William Richard Brown Sr., affectionately known as "Bubba" Bill, 84, of Westbrook, died Friday, June 28, 2019, peacefully in his home and grateful for his full life filled with love, family and friends. Born on Aug. 19,1934 in Bethel, Maine. He was the son of the late Phillip Frances Brown and Margaret Cutler Brown. "Bubba" Bill was a longtime resident of Cape Elizabeth and Westbrook. He graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and began his career in print media with Guy Gannett Newspapers eventually moving into the television industry with WCSH. He was the founder of Brown, Maxwell & Poole, one of the largest advertising agencies in Maine during the 1970s and the recipient of many major advertising industry awards. His most cherished accomplishment was his involvement with developing the Maine Hunters Safety Program. In his later years, Bill was affectionately known as the chicken man, managing the advertising and marketing for Kentucky Fried Chicken in Maine and New Hampshire also as the owner of The Jolly Good Restaurant in Rochester, N.H. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a lifelong community servant, serving in many leadership roles including President of the South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club. He also took great joy in being a mentor and guardian for a foster child.
He dearly loved his family and cherished his time with them all. "Bubba" Bill was predeceased by his high school sweetheart and first wife of 34 years, Joyce Cowperthwaite Brown, his youngest son, William R. Brown Jr. and his brother, Robert Brown. He is survived by his second wife of 25 years, Sheila McDonough Brown, his sister, Barbara Ray, his daughter, Deborah Brown Mason and son, Mark Cowperthwaite Brown, stepdaughters, Maura A. McDonough, Julia A. Daniels and husband Robert, Kathleen M. McLain and husband, Jeffrey and stepson, Kevin J. McDonough and wife Tracy, grandchildren, Courtney, Hannah, Margaret Mason, Jasmyn, Megan and Brandon Brown, Kayla, Chelsea and Cameron McLain, Kane, Emily and Lucas Stephenson, Morgan, Liam, Keegan and Maddie McDonough; three great-grandchildren, Isabelle Ryder-Mason, Mikaela Nason, Aubrey Grow.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Elks Club in Portland at 1945 Congress St. on July 13, at 1 p.m. Prior to Bill's life celebration, a private graveside service will be held for the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Portland, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to:
Billy Brown
Memorial Fund
c/o Maine Community Foundation
245 Main Street
Ellsworth ME 04605
Northern Light Home
Care & Hospice
50 Foden Road
South Portland ME 04106
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 7, 2019
