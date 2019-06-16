Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Reilly III. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Obituary

PORTLAND - William Reilly III, 58, passed peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. He was born on July 2, 1960, in Bennington, Vt., the son of the late William and Mary Reilly.



Bill attended St. Joseph's Parish School and Deering High School in Portland, Maine, class of 1978.



After graduation, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp proudly serving as a Helicopter Mechanic. Following an honorable discharge, Bill began work at Seltzer and Rydholm Distributors, the predecessor of Pepsi Bottling Group, a position he enjoyed for more than 32 years.



Bill pursued many passions in life. Bill married his SweetJane, Jane Maureen Grant, in October 1987. Connoisseurs of music, Bill and Jane sought adventure traveling to concerts of their favorite bands wherever that might be. Bill was such a music aficionado his life changed when he heard relevant riffs. Devoted to family and friends, Bill directed his compassion and zeal into actions large and small. Memories abound of family gatherings in the Berkshires and Washington D.C. After 21 years of marriage, Bill lost the love of his life in November 2008. Ever Semper Fi, Bill soldiered forward. Good fortune blessed him to find love again. Bill's Belle, sweet Michele, turned his eye to find sunshine anew. Michele and her Rain Man found beauty in the simple joys of life. Ever the first born child, Bill set an example in his willful perseverance always full of mirth. His love and empathy will be missed by all.



In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife Jane Reilly; son Michael Fournier; sister, Maureen Shea and brother Kevin Reilly.



Bill is survived by fiancée Michele Sturgeon; son Chad Egeland; mother LuLu Mae Sturgeon; daughter MaryAnne McNally and husband Allen; son Michael Malone and partner Nicole Theodore; brothers Thomas Reilly and wife Linda, Michael Shea, David Reilly, Jonathan Henry and wife Lisa, Peter Reilly, Mark Reilly and wife Stacey, sister Kathleen Reilly and partner Eben Chadwick; granddaughters Miranda Edwards, Meghan Thomas and husband Derek, grandson Grant Malone; nephews Thomas Garnett, Timothy Shea, Joshua Reilly and Nathaniel Henry, nieces Jessica Lynch, Marion Shea and Brianna Henry; great-grandsons Jordon and Dylan Edwards, great-granddaughter Sarah Thomas



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, 673 Stevens, Ave, Portland, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at Deering Memorial VFW Post 6859, 687 Forest Ave., Portland,



To share a memory or condolence, please visit:



Expressions of sympathy maybe made in the form



of donations to



a in honor of Veterans or



those with disabilities







PORTLAND - William Reilly III, 58, passed peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. He was born on July 2, 1960, in Bennington, Vt., the son of the late William and Mary Reilly.Bill attended St. Joseph's Parish School and Deering High School in Portland, Maine, class of 1978.After graduation, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp proudly serving as a Helicopter Mechanic. Following an honorable discharge, Bill began work at Seltzer and Rydholm Distributors, the predecessor of Pepsi Bottling Group, a position he enjoyed for more than 32 years.Bill pursued many passions in life. Bill married his SweetJane, Jane Maureen Grant, in October 1987. Connoisseurs of music, Bill and Jane sought adventure traveling to concerts of their favorite bands wherever that might be. Bill was such a music aficionado his life changed when he heard relevant riffs. Devoted to family and friends, Bill directed his compassion and zeal into actions large and small. Memories abound of family gatherings in the Berkshires and Washington D.C. After 21 years of marriage, Bill lost the love of his life in November 2008. Ever Semper Fi, Bill soldiered forward. Good fortune blessed him to find love again. Bill's Belle, sweet Michele, turned his eye to find sunshine anew. Michele and her Rain Man found beauty in the simple joys of life. Ever the first born child, Bill set an example in his willful perseverance always full of mirth. His love and empathy will be missed by all.In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife Jane Reilly; son Michael Fournier; sister, Maureen Shea and brother Kevin Reilly.Bill is survived by fiancée Michele Sturgeon; son Chad Egeland; mother LuLu Mae Sturgeon; daughter MaryAnne McNally and husband Allen; son Michael Malone and partner Nicole Theodore; brothers Thomas Reilly and wife Linda, Michael Shea, David Reilly, Jonathan Henry and wife Lisa, Peter Reilly, Mark Reilly and wife Stacey, sister Kathleen Reilly and partner Eben Chadwick; granddaughters Miranda Edwards, Meghan Thomas and husband Derek, grandson Grant Malone; nephews Thomas Garnett, Timothy Shea, Joshua Reilly and Nathaniel Henry, nieces Jessica Lynch, Marion Shea and Brianna Henry; great-grandsons Jordon and Dylan Edwards, great-granddaughter Sarah ThomasA Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, 673 Stevens, Ave, Portland, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at Deering Memorial VFW Post 6859, 687 Forest Ave., Portland,To share a memory or condolence, please visit: www.athutchins.com Expressions of sympathy maybe made in the formof donations toa in honor of Veterans orthose with disabilities Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations