Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. Popplewell. View Sign

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - William R. Popplewell, "Billy/Bill", 65, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Old Orchard Beach. Bill was born in Indianapolis, Ind., on Aug. 21, 1953. He received his education in Bethesda, Md.Bill was married to his loving wife, Suzanne Popplewell for over 20 years and was a very devoted and loving husband. Sadly, Suzanne preceded Bill in death in 2009.Bill had a huge heart. He had an amazing love and way with animals. He loved nature, the outdoors, fishing and canoeing in the mountains at Deep Creek Lake, Md. Throughout his adult life he was known for helping others no matter what their need. He helped with repairs and errands or whatever was necessary. He was there for friends in need, both young and old, with his sweet heart, encouraging words and sense of humor to help lighten things up during tough times.Many of Bill's friends in the community of Portland have loving memories of him and his compassion for others; he had a beautiful soul.Bill leaves to cherish his loving memory, his brother, J. Franklin Popplewell; his sister, Judith K. Connor (John T. Connor); his loving niece, Brandi States (Richard States); and his beautiful great-niece, Brooklynn States. He is reunited with his loving wife and parents.A celebration of life for Bill will be held at a later time.Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his arrangements.







OLD ORCHARD BEACH - William R. Popplewell, "Billy/Bill", 65, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Old Orchard Beach. Bill was born in Indianapolis, Ind., on Aug. 21, 1953. He received his education in Bethesda, Md.Bill was married to his loving wife, Suzanne Popplewell for over 20 years and was a very devoted and loving husband. Sadly, Suzanne preceded Bill in death in 2009.Bill had a huge heart. He had an amazing love and way with animals. He loved nature, the outdoors, fishing and canoeing in the mountains at Deep Creek Lake, Md. Throughout his adult life he was known for helping others no matter what their need. He helped with repairs and errands or whatever was necessary. He was there for friends in need, both young and old, with his sweet heart, encouraging words and sense of humor to help lighten things up during tough times.Many of Bill's friends in the community of Portland have loving memories of him and his compassion for others; he had a beautiful soul.Bill leaves to cherish his loving memory, his brother, J. Franklin Popplewell; his sister, Judith K. Connor (John T. Connor); his loving niece, Brandi States (Richard States); and his beautiful great-niece, Brooklynn States. He is reunited with his loving wife and parents.A celebration of life for Bill will be held at a later time.Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his arrangements. Funeral Home Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc

365 Main St

Saco , ME 04072

(207) 282-0562 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com