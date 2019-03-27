OLD ORCHARD BEACH - William R. Popplewell, "Billy/Bill", 65, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, in Old Orchard Beach. Bill was born in Indianapolis, Ind., on Aug. 21, 1953. He received his education in Bethesda, Md.Bill was married to his loving wife, Suzanne Popplewell for over 20 years and was a very devoted and loving husband. Sadly, Suzanne preceded Bill in death in 2009.Bill had a huge heart. He had an amazing love and way with animals. He loved nature, the outdoors, fishing and canoeing in the mountains at Deep Creek Lake, Md. Throughout his adult life he was known for helping others no matter what their need. He helped with repairs and errands or whatever was necessary. He was there for friends in need, both young and old, with his sweet heart, encouraging words and sense of humor to help lighten things up during tough times.Many of Bill's friends in the community of Portland have loving memories of him and his compassion for others; he had a beautiful soul.Bill leaves to cherish his loving memory, his brother, J. Franklin Popplewell; his sister, Judith K. Connor (John T. Connor); his loving niece, Brandi States (Richard States); and his beautiful great-niece, Brooklynn States. He is reunited with his loving wife and parents.A celebration of life for Bill will be held at a later time.Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his arrangements.
