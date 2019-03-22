WESTBROOK - William Philip Cloutier of Westbrook was born Feb. 6, 1950, in Bangor, the son of Omar and Anne Cloutier. He passed away on March 12, 2019, with family and friends by his side. William was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Joseph Cloutier. Survivors include his brothers, Thomas Cloutier of Vermont and Robert Cloutier of Bath and Michael Cloutier of Portland; as well as several nieces and nephews. William graduated from Portland High School in 1968 and went on to start his own painting business. He also spent many years working with racehorses, a job he enjoyed immensely. William was an avid golfer and Patriots fan. William had many close friends and will be greatly missed by them and family. A celebration of life is being planned for the spring. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.
Donations in his name may be made to: The Gosnell House in Scarborough, 11 Hunnewell Road.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 22, 2019