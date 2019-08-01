SCARBOROUGH - William Paul Strube passed away July 16, 2019, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. He was born March 28, 1939, the son of E. Paul and Alice Strube. He attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1957. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in military intelligence. He traveled extensively while employed at Sperry Rand Corporation, New England Custodial Services and Trax Delivery where he retired in 2004. Bill is survived by his brother, Carl and wife, Barbara, of North Andover, Mass.; his sister, Carolyn Phillips and husband, Bill, of West Bath. Bill is also survived by his life's partner, Doreen Wheelock of South Portland; his stepdaughter, Trish Provencher; and his grandson, Andrew Provencher of Scarborough. Bill is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019