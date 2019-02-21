Obituary Guest Book View Sign

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. - William Paul Deschene, 80, of North Fort Myers, Fla., and formerly of Lewiston, Maine, passed away in Cape Coral, Fla. at the Hope Hospice, surrounded by family on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.



He was born on June 17, 1938, in Brunswick, to William (Pat) and Yvonne (Michaud) Deschene. Paul grew up in Lisbon and he married his Saint Dominic's High School sweetheart, Jacqueline Cloutier, in 1959. They raised their four children together (Donald, Ronald, Denise, and Paul) in Jay.



Paul excelled in hockey, baseball, and football during high school that earned him a scholarship to Norwich University. At Norwich University he excelled in his academics as well as on the ice as an All-American defenseman on the University hockey team. Paul graduated from Norwich in 1960 with a degree in Business Management with a focus in Economics.



Paul was commissioned upon his graduation as a 2LT in the US Army as an Armor Officer and was stationed at Fort Knox, Ky. He eventually landed a job as a papermaker and worked for International Paper, Madison Industries, and JWI/Asten Paper Industries and retired after his 40 plus years working in the paper industry. As an industry leader, he personally supervised and built five paper machines from the ground up. Late in his career, he worked as a consultant solving paper manufacturing process problems in the US, Canada, England, Finland, and the Soviet Union.



Paul enjoyed golf, following Jacqueline to numerous activities, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Paul spent the past three years at Pacifica Senior Living Facility, a memory care home in Fort Myers, as part of his final life's transition.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Jacqueline; children, Donald (Barbara), Ronald (Allison), Denise (Timothy Mitchell), and Paul (Lori); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



The family will greet friends at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Church at 1 p.m., followed by committal prayers at St. Peter's Cemetery concluding with military honors.



Condolences and donations may be accessed online at



Donations can be made in his memory to: Saint Dominic's Academy



Office of Advancement



121 Gracelawn Rd.



Auburn, ME 04210







253 Pine St

Lewiston , ME 04240

