William P. Daley (1962 - 2019)
Hall Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Quaker Ridge Road
Casco, ME
04015
(207)-627-4538
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
CASCO - William P. Daley, 57, passed away at his home on May 14, 2019. He was born March 9, 1962, in New London, Conn. Prior to moving to Casco, William spent many years in West Brookfield, Mass. He earned his undergraduate degree from Springfield Community College before attending the University of Massachusetts. William was interested in cars, especially older ones. His favorite was the Opel. William restored several and was currently driving one. He also enjoyed fishing, boating and restoring older outboard motors. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, Maine. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019
