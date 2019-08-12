William J. "Willy" McDonough (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:15 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Obituary

PORTLAND - William J. "Willy" McDonough, 78, of Glenridge Drive, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Willy was born in Portland on June 2, 1941 to Irish immigrants Thomas J. "The Dancer" and Mary Josephine (Feeney) McDonough. He was a proud Irish Catholic who was raised in the West End of Portland. Willy attended Portland High School and honorably served his country in the United States Army.

For over 30 years, Willy worked for ABC Cab Company in Portland, a job perfectly suited for his sociable personality. When he wasn't working, you could find him spending time with friends and family watching a Sox or Patriots game, reading the newspaper at the American Legion Harold T. Andrews Post #17, or quietly reflecting or contemplating any number of meaningful aspects of life.

Above all else, Willy was a loyal family member and friend. He was a devoted husband, loving father and adoring grandfather. He will be deeply missed.

Willy was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas, Patrick, Coleman, Edward and Michael, sisters, MaryAnne Baker and Meaney Manderville.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa McDonough of Portland; daughter, Amanda Fletcher of Westbrook; brother, John McDonough of Portland; and his three grandchildren, Zachary, Margo and Noah (the fresh kid).

Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, August 15 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday, August 16 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Interment with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. A celebration of Willy's life will be held on Friday, August 23 from 6-9 p.m. at the American Legion Harold T. Andrews Post #17, 23 Deering Street, Portland. To view Willy's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

The Barron Center offered Willy exceptional care for many months.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to the

Adult Day Program

1145 Brighton Ave.

Portland, ME 04102

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 12, 2019
