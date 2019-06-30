BANGOR - William J. "Bill" Forrest, 95, a member of the "Greatest Generation", entered into eternal life on June 21, 2019, at the Maine Veterans' Home in Bangor. Bill served proudly as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division during World War II, was involved in the "Battle of the Bulge" and was also a member of one of the first divisions to enter Berlin toward the end of the war. Bill was a "Life Member" of VFW Post #1761 of Bangor.
Bill was predeceased by his loving wife, best friend, and soul-mate of 71 years, Dorothy L. (Tweedie) Forrest in August of 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl L. Talbot and husband, Richard, of Windham; a son, William M. Forrest and wife, Linda, of Leesburg, Fla.; grandchildren, Amy L. O'Connor, Michael P. O'Connor and wife, Sarah, all of Portland, Adam C. Forrest and wife, Tracy, of Powell, Ohio; great-grandsons, Caleb G. Forrest and Chase W. Forrest of Powell, Ohio; and his great-granddaughter, Matilda L. O'Connor, of Portland.
Our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the staff at Solstice Senior Living in Bangor where Bill and Dorothy resided, and to the staff at the Maine Veterans' Home in Bangor for the loving care they have provided to Bill in his final days.
In keeping with Bill's wishes, services will be private for the family. Bill and Dorothy will be interred in Maine Veterans Cemetery, Augusta. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 30, 2019