William J. "Bill" Dearden

Obituary

WESTBROOK - William J. "Bill" Dearden, 95, died at The Cedars in Portland, after a long illness, on Friday, April 26, 2019.  Bill was born in Chester, Vt., on March 26, 1924, to Thomas and Lora B. Dearden. He and three brothers were raised in Acworth, N.H.

Bill joined the U. S. Navy and served aboard the USS Caperton, in the South Pacific, during World War II, and was a sonar operation teacher in Key West, Fla., during the Korean War. Bill and Margaret "Peggy" Mason were married in 1944 eventually settling in Portland, Maine, to raise their family. Bill retired from CMP in 1989, having worked there for 40 years. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, cross-country skiing, canoeing, gardening and reading. Bill loved the outdoors and would assist his neighbors by mowing lawns, raking leaves, and snow-blowing driveways. He would also share the bounty of his vegetable garden and berry patch.

Bill was predeceased by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Kathleen; granddaughter, Mariah; father, mother and brothers. He is survived by son, William "Will" and his wife, Rhonda, of Westbrook; daughter, Mary Ann Deaden and her husband, Dr. Burton E. Weissman, of Paradise Valley, Ariz.; daughter, Margaret "Maggie" Dearden-Lewis; son, Michael and his wife, Brenda, of Portland; grandchildren, Kristina Lewis and Sheldon Lewis; great-granddaughter, Maya; and several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Maureen Duchesneau, Linda Kasnadi and Alexis Miller for their TLC of Dad.

A graveside service will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yarmouth, on June 15, at 10:30 a.m., with a memorial/reception at Bruno Restaurant at 33 Allen Ave., Portland, Maine. To express condolences or to participate in Bill's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Donations can be made in his name to:

Veterans No Boundaries

C/O Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation

8 Sundance Lane.

Newry, ME 04261

or Acworth Veterans Park Memorial Committee at 860-338-3227

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019
