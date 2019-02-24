Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Hughes. View Sign

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Bill passed away peacefully, Feb. 17, 2019, at Gosnell Hopsice House in Scarborough. He was born June 22, 1950, in Eagle Lake, Maine to his biological parents, Freida and Ellis Hughes. He was lovingly raised by Rena Hughes and Frank Pelletier.



Bill learned construction skills from his dad, Frank, and grew to become an exceptional builder and carpenter. He traveled throughout the country, spending time in Alaska, working on the Alaskan Oil Pipeline in the 70's, then construction in Florida, California and Texas before returning to Maine. His life was filled with adventures, stories and laughter.



Bill was last employed at Port Resources, Inc. where he developed many friendships that lasted long after his retirement due to his declining health. He had great passions for car racing, playing golf and enjoying a delicious steak. He was well liked and respected by everyone he met. He was always smiling and often singing while he was working.



He is survived by his sisters, Roberta Butterfield and husband Chris of Ingram, Texas, Rena Voisine of Buxton, Rhonda Arsenault of Saco, a brother Ronnie Clark of Portland; a biological son, Zane Bateman of Ohio; several nephews and nieces; and a grandniece. He also leaves behind special cousins, Judy Murtha, Elaine Donaldson, and Althea Bouchard; and special friends, Mike and Pam Croteau, Joe Heston, Mike and Judy Reny, and Jerry Adamczyk. He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Robert Clark.



A memorial service will be held on April 5, 4 - 6 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford, Maine







