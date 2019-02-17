BOXFORD, Mass. - William Hancock Payne III, 75, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, Mass. after a long illness.
Bill was the husband of Elizabeth Knorr Payne and the son of the late William Hancock and Nancy Hill Payne II.
He graduated from Deering High School, class of 1962, Harvard University, class of 1966, and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, class of 1973.
An honorably discharged veteran, he served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Marine Corp.
Bill's lifelong interest in affordable housing lead him to employment with the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation and with specific divisions of Fidelity Mutual Life Insurance, Mosley Securities, and Moors & Cabot. As a volunteer he served as chairman of the board of Dignity Housing in Philadelphia from 1980-1986.
He was an avid athlete throughout his life from basketball to squash, sailing and hiking. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors with his family, and, most of all, telling stories about his adventures and those of the people he cared about.
Surviving him in addition to his wife of 45 years are his two sons, William H. Payne IV and his wife Christa of New Orleans, and John K. Payne and his wife Brita of Brooklyn; two brothers, Lewis H. Payne and Anthony M. Payne, a sister, Nancy P. Alexander; and three grandchildren, Haydn M. Payne, Wyeth E. Payne, and Padgett M. Payne.
A memorial service will be held privately later this Spring. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot St., Beverly. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Contributions may be made in his name to:
Dignity Housing at
www.dignityhousing.org
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019