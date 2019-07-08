Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William H. Clifford Jr.. View Sign Service Information Albert & Burpee Funeral Home 253 Pine St Lewiston , ME 04240 (207)-782-7201 Obituary

AUBURN - William (Bim) H. Clifford Jr., a long-term Lewiston resident, died peacefully in his home on July 4, 2019, knowing he was deeply loved by his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Bim was born in Lewiston on Oct. 20, 1929, the son of Attorney William H. Clifford, Sr. and Alice Sughrue Clifford. He attended Lewiston Public Schools and Hebron Academy. In 1951, he graduated from Bowdoin College, where his primary focus was on cribbage and football. Following graduation, he served in the United States Army, from 1951 to 1953. He then attended Boston University Law School, and soon after passing the bar he began practicing law at Clifford and Clifford, as well as serving as an Assistant County Attorney for Androscoggin County. In 1966 he was elected County Attorney, where he served two terms. Bim was also elected to the Maine State Senate and served in the 105th legislature. He was passionate about his community and incredibly civic-minded, volunteering as a member of the Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission and serving as Chairman for several years. He loved working, and his final years were spent in counsel with the firm of Skelton, Taintor, and Abbott. Bim was an excellent golfer and a member of Martindale Country Club. He served in many leadership positions, including chairing the committee that planned and constructed the back nine holes at the course, making Martindale one of Maine's premier golf courses. He shot at least one hole-in-one, and at age 69 played a round of golf where he scored a 69. While he loved golf and life in general, Bim's true passion was furniture making. He took great pride in learning, planning, making, and eventually gifting his Shaker and Windsor style furniture to family and friends over 50 years. Bim was also incredibly proud of the friendships and community he developed in the nearly 30 years he spent as part of Alcoholics Anonymous. He was a sponsor to many who suffered various addictions and helped guide himself, and many others, to sobriety. He was also a member of Saint Joseph's Parish where he proudly served as both a Lector and a Eucharistic Minister for many years.In 1965 he married Cynthia Searles Clifford, the one love of his life, who predeceased him in January of 2019. Their 54 years of marriage was filled with love for each other, a mutual love of antiques, an extended bridge community, family, and many wonderful, dear friendships. Bim is survived by three children - Paul Clifford of Portland, Constance Clifford and her husband Scott Burrill of Freeport, Adam Clifford and his wife Wendy of Bristol, R.I.; as well as four grandchildren: William Clifford, Tyler McMinn, and Elias and Willa Burrill.Bim is survived by four brothers: Peter and Marjory Clifford, of Lewiston; Rev. Richard Clifford, S.J. of Brighton, Mass.; Justice Robert Clifford and his wife Tookie; and Doctor David Clifford and his wife Carmen of Lewiston; as well as in-laws from the Searles family; and 20 beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Constance E. Clifford, and two brothers, Attorney Jere R. Clifford and his wife Betty, and Paul J. Clifford and his wife Ann.A celebration of life for Bim will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, on Wednesday July 10, from 5-8 p.m. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at







AUBURN - William (Bim) H. Clifford Jr., a long-term Lewiston resident, died peacefully in his home on July 4, 2019, knowing he was deeply loved by his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. Bim was born in Lewiston on Oct. 20, 1929, the son of Attorney William H. Clifford, Sr. and Alice Sughrue Clifford. He attended Lewiston Public Schools and Hebron Academy. In 1951, he graduated from Bowdoin College, where his primary focus was on cribbage and football. Following graduation, he served in the United States Army, from 1951 to 1953. He then attended Boston University Law School, and soon after passing the bar he began practicing law at Clifford and Clifford, as well as serving as an Assistant County Attorney for Androscoggin County. In 1966 he was elected County Attorney, where he served two terms. Bim was also elected to the Maine State Senate and served in the 105th legislature. He was passionate about his community and incredibly civic-minded, volunteering as a member of the Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission and serving as Chairman for several years. He loved working, and his final years were spent in counsel with the firm of Skelton, Taintor, and Abbott. Bim was an excellent golfer and a member of Martindale Country Club. He served in many leadership positions, including chairing the committee that planned and constructed the back nine holes at the course, making Martindale one of Maine's premier golf courses. He shot at least one hole-in-one, and at age 69 played a round of golf where he scored a 69. While he loved golf and life in general, Bim's true passion was furniture making. He took great pride in learning, planning, making, and eventually gifting his Shaker and Windsor style furniture to family and friends over 50 years. Bim was also incredibly proud of the friendships and community he developed in the nearly 30 years he spent as part of Alcoholics Anonymous. He was a sponsor to many who suffered various addictions and helped guide himself, and many others, to sobriety. He was also a member of Saint Joseph's Parish where he proudly served as both a Lector and a Eucharistic Minister for many years.In 1965 he married Cynthia Searles Clifford, the one love of his life, who predeceased him in January of 2019. Their 54 years of marriage was filled with love for each other, a mutual love of antiques, an extended bridge community, family, and many wonderful, dear friendships. Bim is survived by three children - Paul Clifford of Portland, Constance Clifford and her husband Scott Burrill of Freeport, Adam Clifford and his wife Wendy of Bristol, R.I.; as well as four grandchildren: William Clifford, Tyler McMinn, and Elias and Willa Burrill.Bim is survived by four brothers: Peter and Marjory Clifford, of Lewiston; Rev. Richard Clifford, S.J. of Brighton, Mass.; Justice Robert Clifford and his wife Tookie; and Doctor David Clifford and his wife Carmen of Lewiston; as well as in-laws from the Searles family; and 20 beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Constance E. Clifford, and two brothers, Attorney Jere R. Clifford and his wife Betty, and Paul J. Clifford and his wife Ann.A celebration of life for Bim will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, on Wednesday July 10, from 5-8 p.m. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at www.Albert-Burpee.com .Donations maybe be madein his memory to the:Trinity Jubilee Center247 Bates St.Lewiston, ME 04240 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com