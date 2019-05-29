|
|
|
Graveside service
View Map
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
ARUNDEL - William G. Mosher Jr., 88, a longtime resident of Kennebunk, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his daughter's home in Arundel after brief illness.William was born in Cape Porpoise, Maine, on Jan. 29, 1931, a son of William G. and Sarah Etta (Palmer) Mosher Sr. William graduated from Kennebunk High School the class of 1949. He served with U.S. Army in Korean War.William was longtime property management for many years. He also delivered several newspapers for over 50 years. He also was caretaker of Hope Cemetery for over 40 years. William enjoyed raised animals, bird watching, spending time with family and his grandchildren.He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Marilyn Wildes Mosher who died on Oct. 5, 2018; his daughter, Sheryl Mosher; two brothers, Raymond Mosher and Richard Mosher; and four sisters, Thelma Thurlow, Grace Williamson, Pauline Irons and Patricia Thompson.He is survived by his son, Joseph W. Mosher, and his wife, Lori, of Kennebunk; two daughters, Vanessa A. Pargellis and her husband, Greg, of Kennebunk and Dawn M. Jewett and her husband, William, of Arundel; and two sisters, Beverly Swain of Gilford, N.H., and Dolores Reading of Kennebunk; seven grandchildren, Amanda Mosher, Leah Mosher, Zachary Jewett, Nathaniel Jewett, William Pargellis, Gabriel Jewett and Benjamin Pargellis.Graveside service with military honors will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Arundel Cemetery, North Street, Kennebunkport, Maine, with Reverend Carolyn Lambert officiating.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit William's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. Should friends desire memorial donation may be made to theBarbara Bush Children's Hospital22 Bramhall StreetPortland, ME 04102in Mr. Mosher 's memory.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 29, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|