PORTLAND - William Eugene Whited, 90, died March 3, 2019. Born in Hodgdon, Maine, Oct. 4, 1928, he was the son of the late Norman and Marie (Farmer) Whited.He graduated from Hodgdon High School and served in the Navy. He earned his Bachelor of Science, with distinction, in Civil Engineering from the University of Maine, Orono.Bill worked as Houlton's town engineer in his early career and then moved his family to Portland in 1965 where he established his firm. He was a professional engineer and registered architect who designed many structures throughout the state of Maine, ranging from salt sheds and commercial offices buildings, to churches and double-A ballparks (Hadlock Field in Portland and The Ball Park in Old Orchard Beach). He also designed the Olympic-sized University of Southern Maine Ice Arena.A pragmatic and thoughtful professional, functionality and common-sense design were hallmarks of his work. He believed in hard work, treating people fairly, and finding ways to improve everything, including his golf game.Bill was a member of the Gorham Country Club and the Falmouth Country Club where golf partners appreciated his dry humor, wit and occasional eagle. Bill never encountered a design he couldn't enhance, including fabricating his own golf clubs, designing and building modern rocking chairs and, later in life, making adaptations to his walker.He was very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and kept pace with their activities, appreciating the parenting skills of his own children and their spouses.He is survived by son Michael (Barbara Walther) of Hastings, Minn., daughter Marguerite Whited (Jeffrey Marden) of Augusta, daughter Lisa Whited (Peter Chanis) of Portland; brother James (Betty) of South Portland, sisters Marie Whited of South Portland, Jo Anna Colby (Stephen) of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Sarah Higgins of Frederick, Md., sisters-in-law Barbara Whited of Hodgdon, and Birgitta Whited of East Greenwich, RI; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his parents; his wife Kathryn (Kelleher) Whited, sisters Constance Quinn and Norma Dzaugis, brothers John Whited and Henry Whited, and close companion Gladyce (Baker) Stais.Family and friends are invited to a celebration on Saturday, March 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Falmouth Country Club, 1 Congressional Drive, Falmouth.The family would like to thank Seaside Healthcare in Portland for their kindness and loving care of Bill over the past few weeks. Arrangements are by A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland, ME. Online condolences may be left at www.athutchins.com.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Portland Homeless Voices for Justice in his name, or another charity of your choosing
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Eugene Whited.
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
207-878-3246
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 5, 2019