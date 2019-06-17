Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward Fuller III. View Sign Service Information Bernier Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (603)-692-2160 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Raphael's church Kittery , ME View Map Obituary

FALMOUTH - William Edward Fuller III, born May 19, 1944, passed away peacefully in Falmouth, Maine, on April 19, 2019. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware and was the eldest child of William E. Fuller Jr., and Irene F. McDonnell Fuller. He attended St. Anastasia school in Newtown Square, Pa. and after moving to Maine with his family, graduated from Eliot High School with the class of 1962. Bill went on to graduate from St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas. Following graduation Bill moved to Washington, D.C., where he taught English at an inner city high school. Bill was called to serve in the army in Vietnam where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, two overseas bars, the Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. After active duty overseas Bill returned home and served as a military honor guard. Upon his discharge from the Army Bill married, had a son and earned his master's degree in English Literature. Bill made his home in various places over the years including, Maine, Arizona and D.C., where he became a myofascial therapist and devoted many years to helping people suffering with chronic pain. Bill was a voracious reader and a prolific writer. His family and friends enjoyed receiving his fascinating letters, interesting gifts, quirky emails and various creative business cards. Bill loved to take road trips and drive fast cars. In the words of his brother David, "Bill liked to think he was an excellent driver." Bill's first road trip was taking his brother, George, for a joy ride in their father's car (he was 12 years old). Bill's last road trip was to visit his son in Arizona. He came home to Maine in March to be with his siblings for his final journey. Bill was predeceased by his mother, father and infant son, William Edward IV. He is sadly missed by his son, William Ernest and his mother, Valeri; his daughter, Susan Duane and his granddaughter, Alexandria; his siblings, George W. and Barbara, Kathleen Skogsberg and her husband, Cliff, David and his wife, Von, Jonathan and his wife, Karen, Mary Fuller, Louise Cousens and her husband, Skip; his former wife, Rita Fuller, and many loving nieces and nephews. Bill's family is proud of the fact that he was a friend of Bill for over 30 years and made many enduring friendships.



A funeral mass will be celebrated June 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael's church Kittery, Maine, with burial immediately following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Eliot, Maine. Luncheon to follow at the home of his niece.



Care of the Fuller Family has ben entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.



Donations in Bill's honor can be made to his favorite charity: Coats for Kids.







