WINDHAM - William Edward "Willy" Boucher, passed away unexpectedly in Windham, on March 23, 2019.
Born in Portland on Feb. 13, 1964, Willy was the youngest son of Janet Curry and Justin Boucher. He was educated in Portland schools and graduated with high honors in 1982.
Cars were Willy's passion and he worked as a salesman at a variety of dealerships in the Portland area over the course of his life. He was a gifted athlete, excelling especially in baseball and racquetball, and he attended races at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway as often as he could. Willy was a hard worker and had an incredibly generous nature. He would have done anything in his power for his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Janet Brown and Justin Boucher; his stepfather, Richard "Dickie" Brown; five brothers, Michael, Joseph, Dickie Jr., Daniel, and David; and two sisters, Susan and Bonnie. He is survived by his brothers, Bobby and Shawn; his sister, Betsy; his children, Shannon, Zachary, Megan, Kaleigh, and Brianna; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Dolby, Blais & Segee for their help and kindness during this time.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019