Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Edward "Willy" Boucher. View Sign

WINDHAM - William Edward "Willy" Boucher, passed away unexpectedly in Windham, on March 23, 2019.



Born in Portland on Feb. 13, 1964, Willy was the youngest son of Janet Curry and Justin Boucher. He was educated in Portland schools and graduated with high honors in 1982.



Cars were Willy's passion and he worked as a salesman at a variety of dealerships in the Portland area over the course of his life. He was a gifted athlete, excelling especially in baseball and racquetball, and he attended races at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway as often as he could. Willy was a hard worker and had an incredibly generous nature. He would have done anything in his power for his family and friends.



He was predeceased by his parents, Janet Brown and Justin Boucher; his stepfather, Richard "Dickie" Brown; five brothers, Michael, Joseph, Dickie Jr., Daniel, and David; and two sisters, Susan and Bonnie. He is survived by his brothers, Bobby and Shawn; his sister, Betsy; his children, Shannon, Zachary, Megan, Kaleigh, and Brianna; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Dolby, Blais & Segee for their help and kindness during this time.







WINDHAM - William Edward "Willy" Boucher, passed away unexpectedly in Windham, on March 23, 2019.Born in Portland on Feb. 13, 1964, Willy was the youngest son of Janet Curry and Justin Boucher. He was educated in Portland schools and graduated with high honors in 1982.Cars were Willy's passion and he worked as a salesman at a variety of dealerships in the Portland area over the course of his life. He was a gifted athlete, excelling especially in baseball and racquetball, and he attended races at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway as often as he could. Willy was a hard worker and had an incredibly generous nature. He would have done anything in his power for his family and friends.He was predeceased by his parents, Janet Brown and Justin Boucher; his stepfather, Richard "Dickie" Brown; five brothers, Michael, Joseph, Dickie Jr., Daniel, and David; and two sisters, Susan and Bonnie. He is survived by his brothers, Bobby and Shawn; his sister, Betsy; his children, Shannon, Zachary, Megan, Kaleigh, and Brianna; several grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Dolby, Blais & Segee for their help and kindness during this time. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com