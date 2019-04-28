GORHAM - William E. Dyer, 94, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 25, 1924, a son of William and Celinere (Labbe) Dyer.
William grew up in Westbrook where he attended high school before enlisting in the United States Army. He proudly served during WWII and on Feb. 9, 1944, he married Natalie G. Dyer of Standish. Together, they shared 66 years of marriage, making their home in North Gorham before her passing in 2010.
Upon his return from the War, William began his career at SD Warren, where he retired after becoming a member of the "40 Year Club." He was a hard-working man who took pride in providing for his family. He enjoyed working in both his vegetable and flower gardens as well as working in the woods and woodworking.
He is survived by his children, Gwendolyn Pierce and her husband Philip of Gorham, Darryl Dyer and his wife Laureen (Carlton) of Gorham, and Jeanene Betters of Standish; his grandchildren, Joseph, Coreena, Phillip, Katie and Randy; his great-grandchildren, Meesha, Mark, Harrison, Evangeline, Jacie, Kendall and Morgan; and one great-great-grandchild, David.
He was predeceased by his wife Natalie Dyer; his siblings, Frederick and Delia; and a son-in-law Mark Betters.
Services for William will be private.
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions in William's name may be made to the:
United Church of Christ of North Gorham
4 Standish Neck Rd.
Gorham, ME 04038
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019