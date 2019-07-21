Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 View Map Obituary

WELLS - William A. Reoch died peacefully on July 19, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a six-year journey with dementia. He was 89 years old.



Bill was born in Newark, N.J., on Oct. 15, 1929, to Ella Jenking Reoch and Alexander Reoch. At the time of his death, he resided in Wells, Maine. The Reoch family spent summers in Kennebunkport on Pearl Street starting in the 1920s. In 1965, Bill and his wife, Gert, purchased their own property along the Kennebunk River. He moved his family there year-round in 1981 and lived in the home until 2015. Other residences included: Andover, Mass.; Charlotte, N.C.; Beaufort, S.C.; and most recently, Vero Beach, Fla.



Bill was a graduate of Vermont Academy class of 1947. He attended Brown University and was a graduate of the University of Miami in Florida. Bill served in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant. He spent time in Japan during the



Bill's interests included listening to jazz, sailing off the coast of Maine with AYC friends, playing golf at Webhannet, playing tennis, Nordic and alpine skiing with family and friends in Jackson, N.H., his dogs, swimming in the ocean, traveling, flying his plane, and seeing live music.



Later in life, his interests expanded to oil painting, volunteering, and walking 5K races. He volunteered for Youth Sailing Foundation of Indian River County. In 2012, Bill placed third in his age group (80-99) at the Portland Sea Dog's Mother's Day 5K race.



Bill's sense of humor was dry and witty, and sometimes came when you least expected it. It was still evident during his last days. In the early stages of his dementia, when a 90-foot pine tree fell on his daughter's car during dinner, he said, "You might want to call AAA." While in the hospital in July, his doctor questioned, "He has an interesting sense of humor, doesn't he?" Please fondly remember funny moments or stories with Bill and share them with family or friends.



Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gertrude R. Reoch; son, Scott Reoch of Westbrook, and daughter, Ginger Reoch of Gorham; grandchildren, Owen Reoch, and



Genevieve Reoch of Bloomfield, N.J.; nephews, Bill Reoch, John Reoch, Steve Reoch, Mark Reoch, and Joseph Youmans. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Margaret Youmans; and brother, Jack Reoch.



Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. Private family ceremonies will be held at Arundel Cemetery and off the coast of Kennebunkport.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit William's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .







