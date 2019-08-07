Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Bill" Gray. View Sign Obituary

BUXTON - William "Bill" A. Gray, 61, of Buxton, passed away in the comfort of his home on Aug. 4, 2019.



He was born in Portland on Dec. 25, 1957, a son of the late John Gray Sr. and Jean (Dodge) Gray who resides in Portland.



After graduating from Deering High School, Bill attended the University of Maine at Orono and also took business classes before he went on to graduate from taxidermy school and begin his chosen career.



Bill was known throughout the country for his expertise in the world of taxidermy and was recognized for work he had done for George H.W. Bush, Angus King, and Johnny Cash's sister. Bill loved being a taxidermist and often said that "he never had worked a day in his life," because taxidermy was his life passion. Besides owning Fur, Fin, and Feather taxidermy, Bill was a teacher of the art and had many students work under his tutelage.



Bill also enjoyed fishing and watching sunsets.



He is survived by his mother, Jean Gray of Portland; son, David Gray; stepdaughter, Lori Vetterline of Buxton; siblings, Deborah Alexander and her husband, Michael of Natick, Mass., and John Gray Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Naples, Fla.; nieces and nephew, Christina, Caroline and Jet Gray; best friend, Richard Smart of Winn; and his cherished dog, Ben.



A private celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.



Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website,



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to



Hospice of Southern Maine



180 U.S. Rte. 1



Scarborough, ME 04074







