LIMERICK - Willard T. "Bill" Ware, 84, of Limerick, died at his home, surrounded by family, on August 20, 2019. He was born on Oct. 30, 1934 in Harrisburg Pa., son of A. Raymond and Edith (Hughes) Ware.
The youngest of three children, Bill attended elementary schools in Freeport and Portland. He graduated from Deering High and enlisted in the Air Force where he became a flight engineer. He was stationed in Florida where he married and started a family.
After serving four years of active duty, Bill graduated from the University of Maine in Orono. He later received his Master's degree from Rutgers. He fathered three children with his first wife Sandra and raised three with his second wife, Kathryn.
Bill wore many hats throughout his life: student athlete, veteran, college graduate, bank president, board member, vegetable gardener, wine maker, dog lover, moose hunter, golfer, pool player, poker player, fisherman, backcountry canoer, AT thru hiker, Long Trail hiker, long haul trucker, small business owner, deer hunter, builder, RV enthusiast, aircraft mechanic, camp owner, snowmobiler, bird hunter, marksman, storyteller, skier, packrat, convertible owner, traveler, and most importantly a husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who instilled values of respect, duty, courage, humor, frugality, and toughness that will mark the end of an era.
Bill was especially proud of his 1999 hike of the Appalachian Trail where he met lifelong friends and made memories that sustained him for the rest of his days. His trail name was Poopajack and the daily journals that he kept were a source of pleasure for him in later years.
Bill is survived by wife Kathryn (Kokernak) Ware; daughter Candace Ware, son Willard T.Ware Jr., daughter Kelly (Miner) Zaval and husband Edward, daughter Sandra Miner, son Noah Miner and wife Claire; 12 grandchildren, Benjamin, Tameca, Theodore and wife Celeste, Jacob and wife Margo, Paige, Jared, Cassandra, Samantha, Lillian, Natalie and Jennifer; and four great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; siblings Natalie and Carol; as well his son Timothy and granddaughter Juliza.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later time at White House Landing and on Mt. Katahdin where Poopajack spent some of his happiest days and he will be finally set free surrounded by the wilderness and nature that he so loved.
The family wishes to thank Beacon Hospice and his nurse Laura for their compassionate care and support.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com
The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling the arrangements.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019
