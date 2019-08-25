Wilbur C. "Bill" Harris

Obituary

WINDHAM - Wilbur "Bill" C. Harris, 93, passed away after a short illness, Aug. 18, 2019. He was born June 17, 1926, in Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theatre during World War II.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son, Thomas Harris; and his daughter, Jean (Harris) Emmons. Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary (Fogg) Harris, is his daughter, Elaine (Harris) Simmons, of Wellsboro Pa.; seven grandchildren, Kim and Kellie Harris, Derek and Ben Emmons, Sarah and Josh Simmons, Hannah (Simmons) Welfling; 11 great-grandchildren, Kelsey (Harris) Garland, Maya and Dylan Emmons, Scarlett and Ben Jr. Emmons, Bryce and Sienna Simmons, Jon and Gabe Simmons, Wolfgang and Axl Welfling.

Online condolences can be expressed at Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Travis Mills Foundation or

Folds of Honor.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019
