PORTLAND - Wesley Owen Cressey, The Chief, at the age of 90, gained his angel wings on Aug. 22, 2019 at the Gosnell House surrounded by his loving wife and children. The son of Garold and Helen (Pratt) Cressey, Wesley was born at home in Portland on Dec. 24, 1928. He attended Portland schools and was a member of Portland High School class of 1946. Following high school, he worked for Casco Bottling Company before joining the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1949. In 1954, he began full-time naval duties serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. His most memorable times were spent aboard the USS Worcester, USS Ozbourn and the USS Yorktown. He rose to the rank of BTC, retiring in 1968 as a Chief Petty Officer. Following his naval retirement, Wesley worked for Coca-Cola Bottling Company in South Portland until retiring in 1997.In his free time, he loved spending time with his family; listening to country music while woodworking and making many gifts for his grandchildren. The sea continued to call him as he and his wife BettyAnn enjoyed traveling by cruise ship on many trips. In later years, through his love of the Navy, he became one of the original Plankowners of the United States Navy Memorial located in Washington DC. He was honored to participate in several Wreaths Across America Convoys to Arlington National Cemetery where on one trip was given the honor of presenting a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. On one of his WAA trips he met a retired Navy Senior Chief who does work with Honor Flight Maine. Wesley participated in several homecoming welcomes before taking his own Honor Flight in October 2017. He was an active volunteer at the Maine Military Museum in South Portland.He was a member of the Stevens Avenue Congregational Church where he served many years as a deacon and trustee.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lawrence G. and Norman P.; sisters Elaine Tasker, Dolores Cressey, and Lucille Daniel; as well as his daughter Mary Louise.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, BettyAnn (Larrabee); his son Douglas, daughters Carol (Terry) DePaul, Susan Cressey, Cheryl (Frank) DiDonato, and Kimberly (Scott) Redlon; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law Claire A. Cressey; many nieces and nephews; and three grand furbabies. Family and friends are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Wesley's online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.comFamily and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation at 10 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to: Stevens Avenue Congregational Church, UCC 790 Stevens Ave.Portland, ME 04103 or:Honor Flight Maine PO Box 1770 Portland, ME 04104-1770
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 28, 2019