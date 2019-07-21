Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy R. (Lowe) Plummer. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Obituary

RAYMOND - Wendy R. (Lowe) Plummer, 44, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital on July 11, 2019, from complications due to cardiac arrest. She was born Sept. 26, 1974, in Portland, Maine. She was the daughter of Donna (Babb) Lowe and Bob Lowe. She attended schools in New Gloucester and graduated from Gray-New Gloucester High School in 1992. In high school, she began her work career at the IGA in Gray. After high school, she attended college at the University of Southern Maine and graduated from Bernard's School of Beauty and Hairdressing in Lewiston, thus beginning a career in hairdressing at Hill Top Hair in New Gloucester. For the past 17 years, she's worked at CVS in North Windham and was a pharmacy technician for most of those years. She was very involved in high school sports and was on both the varsity softball and cheerleading teams. She started playing T-Ball and softball in her early years and continued throughout her schooling. She was known for throwing her rivals out from center field, warning her the nickname Dwight Evans.



Wendy loved to vacation with her parents and brother, Rob, throughout Eastern Canada and the Northeast. She loved going to Loudon with her husband, Rick, friends and parents, to watch the races and was a big Mark Martin fan. Wendy enjoyed going to her family's camp in Stratton-Eustis, where she enjoyed activities like skiing and snowmobiling.



Later in life, she spent summers at her parent's lake lot on Upper Range Pond with her family and many friends. Her other activities included cross-stitch and she read many, many books. She loved listening to country music with her favorite bands being Sugarland and Lady Antebellum. She absolutely adored her dog, Berkley.



Wendy leaves behind her husband of 21 years, Rick Plummer; their sons, Devon, 20 and RJ, 18; her mother and father, Donna (Babb) Lowe and Robert Lowe Jr.; her brother, Rob Lowe and his wife, Cleo; nephews, Tyler Weathington and his wife, Kirsten, Zachary Poulin, Robert Lowe, and his wife, Sabreena, and Zachary Lowe, niece, Lindsey Weathington and her fianceé, JR. Cuneen; her grandnephews, Cayden Lowe, Kason Weathington, Tyler (TJ) Weathington; grandnieces, Michelle Weathington, Taryn Weathington, Peyton and Everly Lowe. She also leaves behind her in-laws, Francis and Judy Plummer; brother-in-law, Scott; sister-in-law, Sandy, and nephew, Mickey and niece, Jaime, along with many cousins and friends.



A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. Following will be a celebration of life at the Eagles Club in New Gloucester. To express your condolences and to participate in Wendy's online tribute, please visit







RAYMOND - Wendy R. (Lowe) Plummer, 44, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital on July 11, 2019, from complications due to cardiac arrest. She was born Sept. 26, 1974, in Portland, Maine. She was the daughter of Donna (Babb) Lowe and Bob Lowe. She attended schools in New Gloucester and graduated from Gray-New Gloucester High School in 1992. In high school, she began her work career at the IGA in Gray. After high school, she attended college at the University of Southern Maine and graduated from Bernard's School of Beauty and Hairdressing in Lewiston, thus beginning a career in hairdressing at Hill Top Hair in New Gloucester. For the past 17 years, she's worked at CVS in North Windham and was a pharmacy technician for most of those years. She was very involved in high school sports and was on both the varsity softball and cheerleading teams. She started playing T-Ball and softball in her early years and continued throughout her schooling. She was known for throwing her rivals out from center field, warning her the nickname Dwight Evans.Wendy loved to vacation with her parents and brother, Rob, throughout Eastern Canada and the Northeast. She loved going to Loudon with her husband, Rick, friends and parents, to watch the races and was a big Mark Martin fan. Wendy enjoyed going to her family's camp in Stratton-Eustis, where she enjoyed activities like skiing and snowmobiling.Later in life, she spent summers at her parent's lake lot on Upper Range Pond with her family and many friends. Her other activities included cross-stitch and she read many, many books. She loved listening to country music with her favorite bands being Sugarland and Lady Antebellum. She absolutely adored her dog, Berkley.Wendy leaves behind her husband of 21 years, Rick Plummer; their sons, Devon, 20 and RJ, 18; her mother and father, Donna (Babb) Lowe and Robert Lowe Jr.; her brother, Rob Lowe and his wife, Cleo; nephews, Tyler Weathington and his wife, Kirsten, Zachary Poulin, Robert Lowe, and his wife, Sabreena, and Zachary Lowe, niece, Lindsey Weathington and her fianceé, JR. Cuneen; her grandnephews, Cayden Lowe, Kason Weathington, Tyler (TJ) Weathington; grandnieces, Michelle Weathington, Taryn Weathington, Peyton and Everly Lowe. She also leaves behind her in-laws, Francis and Judy Plummer; brother-in-law, Scott; sister-in-law, Sandy, and nephew, Mickey and niece, Jaime, along with many cousins and friends.A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. Following will be a celebration of life at the Eagles Club in New Gloucester. To express your condolences and to participate in Wendy's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com