HOLLIS - Wendy Beth Vachon-Hanson, 46, passed away on April 15, 2019 at her home.
A celebration of Wendy's life will be held on Saturday April 20, from 2 – 5 p.m. at Duffy's Tavern & Grill, 168 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach
