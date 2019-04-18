Wendy Beth Vachon-Hanson

HOLLIS - Wendy Beth Vachon-Hanson, 46, passed away on April 15, 2019 at her home.

A celebration of Wendy's life will be held on Saturday April 20, from 2 – 5 p.m. at Duffy's Tavern & Grill, 168 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019
