BUXTON - Wayne W. Justham, 80, of Murray Road passed away Thursday Feb. 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born in New Kensington, Pa., Feb. 18, 1939, the son of Albert and Frances Williams Justham.Wayne attended local schools and graduated with a Bachelors degree in History from Allegheny College. He later received his Masters in Counseling from the University of New Hampshire. Wayne worked as student activities director at both UNH and Juniata College in Pennsylvania. He later worked at the Smithfield Corrections Institution in Pennsylvania and the Department of Human Services in Maine.For the last 17 years, Wayne worked his "retirement job" at the South Portland Home Depot in the Plumbing and Hardware Departments.Wayne enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, raising goats, hobby woodworking, doing puzzles and watching baseball and football games. He was very active with the American Red Cross and gave blood regularly. He was also active with the Maine Odyssey of the Mind program for which he was the Spontaneous head judge for over 20 years. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Debra Justham of Buxton; two sons, Daryl Justham and wife Laura of Rochester, N.H., and James Justham of Limerick, three daughters, Kimberley Justham and husband Adam Hill of Chepachet, R.I., Tanya Justham and husband Colin Ferguson of Merrimack, N.H., and Dana Lynn Justham of Vermont; five grandchildren Quenton Martel and wife Tanner, Maizie Hill, Grace Hill, Ryka Ferguson and Natasha Ferguson; sister-in-law Betty Jane Justham, of Apollo, Pa.; and nieces and nephew Karen, Keith and Kathy.A celebration of his life will be held in the spring. Please search "Wayne Justham Celebration of Life" on Facebook for additional details. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton (Bar Mills) are entrusted with his arrangements.For those wishing to makememorial contributionsin his memoryplease consider the:Animal Welfare Societyof West Kennebunk, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, or the American Red Cross.







