WELLS - Wayne Vetre, 57, of Wells, Maine, formerly of Guilford, Conn., passed away on July 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Wayne was born on Dec. 7, 1961, in New Haven, Conn., the son of Sisto Vetre (deceased) and Caroline Hyman of Guilford, Conn. He grew up in Guilford and attended Guilford High School and Vinal Regional Vocational Technical School, where he studied carpentry and other trades. He worked as a furniture and cabinet builder/installer, then went on to work as a buyer/manager at Page Hardware in Guilford, Conn., then as Assistant Director of Public Works in Guilford, Conn. Wayne attended Three Rivers Community College, where he earned credits toward his associates and bachelors degrees in fire technology and administration. Wayne started his firefighting career early as a Junior Explorer in Guilford, Conn. He served as a firefighter in East Haven, Conn., from 1993-2001, and as a firefighter in Guilford during the same time period. In 2001, he served Guilford as Deputy Fire Marshal, Fire Investigator and Pre-Planner, and in 2005 he became Assistant Chief in Guilford, where he served until 2016. As part of his responsibilities as Assistant Chief, Vetre also served as Deputy Fire Marshal and Deputy Emergency Management Director, and successfully procured grants in the amount of $1.5 million for equipment and eight additional firefighters. In addition, he also served as Shellfish Warden and Fire Service Instructor. During his career, he earned numerous State of Connecticut and FEMA certifications, awards, and commendations, including a Mayoral Commendation from the Town of East Haven, Conn., for rescue and successful resuscitation of a 15-year-old trapped in a second floor fire. Wayne became Fire Chief in Wells, Maine, in November of 2016, also serving as Emergency Management Director and Wells Ocean Rescue Director. During his short tenure, he was able to procure three additional fire trucks plus equipment for the department, one additional firefighter, and worked tirelessly to ensure that the residents of Wells had the best in terms of public safety protection. He contributed greatly to the design, build, and completion of the new Wells Public Safety complex. Wayne was a member of the Maine Fire Chiefs Association and numerous other community associations, including Wells Rotary. Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. Wayne was known for his kindness, humble demeanor, wealth of knowledge, and his ability to put others before himself. He was a well-respected colleague, mentor, instructor, manager, and Fire Chief. He had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed camping, hiking and fishing, which he shared with and passed down to his children. He enjoyed working on house projects and collecting antiques. Many will remember him for his sense of humor, his admiration for the TV sitcom "Seinfeld", and his gift of "gab" - Wayne greatly enjoyed telling stories. Wayne is survived by his wife, Jacklyn A. Belmonte of Wells, Maine; mother, Caroline Hyman of Guilford, Conn.; son, Wayne Vetre Jr. (Victoria Brudz) of Clinton, Conn.; daughter, Stephanie Petrie (Michael) of Aurora, Colo.; sister, Catherine Smith (Bruce) of Wallingford, Conn.; brother, Bruce Vetre (Cybele) of Guilford, Conn.; grandchildren, Bentley and Ivy Petrie; nephew, Tobias Smith; niece, Amelia Tirado; and his best "bud", cat, Noah. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Theresa Vetre, of Guilford, Conn. Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5 – 7:00 p.m., at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.A Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m, Friday, July 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Church, Eldridge Rd, Wells, Maine, with Fr. Andrew White of St. David's Episcopal Church officiating, with Firefighter honors will follow the service.Visiting hours will also be held 4-7 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2109, at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford, Conn., followed by a Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, at St. George Catholic Church, 33 Whitefield ST. Guilford, Conn., with firefighter honors there. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 9, 2019







