WILMINGTON, Del. - Wayne Moody, aka, "Mr. Cool", passed peacefully in Wilmington, Del., on June 11, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.
Born in Effingham, N.H. in 1939 the third child of Thelma and Clayton Moody, he had three siblings and was predeceased by a stepfather, Carroll (Lucky) Devoe and sister, Janice Moody.
He is survived by Robert Moody of Saco, Maine and Larry Moody of Province Lake. Wayne is also survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce Moody; his one son, David Moody; and son-in-law, Martin Mans.
Wayne's hobbies included, hunting, fishing, watching sports and was a lifelong Patriots fan. He was a former Elk of the year where he boasted about his private parking spot in Rumford, Maine.
May his soul rest in eternal peace and his humor be remembered by all. No formal arrangements have been planned but his wishes are known and will be lovingly carried out when time allows.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 26, 2019