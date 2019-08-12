PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Wayne M. LeBlanc passed away peacefully July 30,2019 at Hospice House in Ft. Pierce, Fla. after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on Dec. 25, 1946, and lived most of his life in Sanford and E. Waterboro.He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Debbie LeBlanc; sons, Kevin and Scott; grandsons, Brady and Gavin; daughter-in-laws, Kimberly and Brooke; brother-in-law, Douglas Fellows; along with many relatives and friends throughout Maine and Florida.He is predeceased by his parents, George and Dorothy (Hanson) LeBlanc of Springvale. Wayne graduated from Sanford High School in 1965 where he wrestled, and won three state championships and the New England's his senior year. He later refereed wrestling and was inducted into the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame. He also played baseball and pitched for Sanford High School Redskins and for Husson College Chieftans in Bangor. In his earlier years he enjoyed water skiing with friends at Crystal Lake and later in life turned to snow skiing at Mt. Abram with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer playing many rounds with family and friends at Sanford Golf Course, Bethel Inn and Country Club, and Salmon Falls Golf Course. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends. His time on baseball fields in Waterboro with his sons and many kids from town will always be cherished.Wayne worked and retired after 36 years from the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard where he worked on nuclear submarines.He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.A memorial service will take place in his honor on September 7, at Oceanview Cemetery in Wells, Maine at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Website: lbda.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 12, 2019