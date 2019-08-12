Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne M. LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Oceanview Cemetery Wells , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Wayne M. LeBlanc passed away peacefully July 30,2019 at Hospice House in Ft. Pierce, Fla. after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on Dec. 25, 1946, and lived most of his life in Sanford and E. Waterboro.He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Debbie LeBlanc; sons, Kevin and Scott; grandsons, Brady and Gavin; daughter-in-laws, Kimberly and Brooke; brother-in-law, Douglas Fellows; along with many relatives and friends throughout Maine and Florida.He is predeceased by his parents, George and Dorothy (Hanson) LeBlanc of Springvale. Wayne graduated from Sanford High School in 1965 where he wrestled, and won three state championships and the New England's his senior year. He later refereed wrestling and was inducted into the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame. He also played baseball and pitched for Sanford High School Redskins and for Husson College Chieftans in Bangor. In his earlier years he enjoyed water skiing with friends at Crystal Lake and later in life turned to snow skiing at Mt. Abram with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer playing many rounds with family and friends at Sanford Golf Course, Bethel Inn and Country Club, and Salmon Falls Golf Course. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends. His time on baseball fields in Waterboro with his sons and many kids from town will always be cherished.Wayne worked and retired after 36 years from the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard where he worked on nuclear submarines.He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.A memorial service will take place in his honor on September 7, at Oceanview Cemetery in Wells, Maine at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Website:







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Wayne M. LeBlanc passed away peacefully July 30,2019 at Hospice House in Ft. Pierce, Fla. after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on Dec. 25, 1946, and lived most of his life in Sanford and E. Waterboro.He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Debbie LeBlanc; sons, Kevin and Scott; grandsons, Brady and Gavin; daughter-in-laws, Kimberly and Brooke; brother-in-law, Douglas Fellows; along with many relatives and friends throughout Maine and Florida.He is predeceased by his parents, George and Dorothy (Hanson) LeBlanc of Springvale. Wayne graduated from Sanford High School in 1965 where he wrestled, and won three state championships and the New England's his senior year. He later refereed wrestling and was inducted into the Maine Amateur Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame. He also played baseball and pitched for Sanford High School Redskins and for Husson College Chieftans in Bangor. In his earlier years he enjoyed water skiing with friends at Crystal Lake and later in life turned to snow skiing at Mt. Abram with his family and friends. He was an avid golfer playing many rounds with family and friends at Sanford Golf Course, Bethel Inn and Country Club, and Salmon Falls Golf Course. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends. His time on baseball fields in Waterboro with his sons and many kids from town will always be cherished.Wayne worked and retired after 36 years from the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard where he worked on nuclear submarines.He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.A memorial service will take place in his honor on September 7, at Oceanview Cemetery in Wells, Maine at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers please donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Website: lbda.org Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com