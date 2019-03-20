Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Wayne H. Reynolds, 79, of Scarborough, passed away at Maine Medical Center surrounded by his family on March 14, 2019. He was born in Freeport, April 2, 1939, to Oscar and Olivia Reynolds; he graduated from Portland High School and attended USM for accounting, and Andover College for computer programming.Wayne spent 22 years in the U.S. Air Force; he spent five years with Maine Post and Beam. He also worked at the Merry Manor Inn-Best Western in South Portland for 11 years.He enjoyed spending time with The Navigators, Gideons International, the American Legion #76 and using his Ham Radio (Amateur Radio) N1CSQ. Wayne enjoyed handing out bibles for the Gideons International. A Deacon and member of Scarborough Free Baptist Church, he also found joy in passing out blessing cards. Wayne loved photography and was the photographer for the Scarborough class of '65 luncheons. While overseas in Germany, Thailand and Guam during his Air Force deployments, Wayne took albums worth of wonderful photographs. In Germany, he studied under a master photographer to further his already expansive knowledge and love of photography.Wayne is survived by his wife, Blanche Reynolds; daughters, Tammy Reynolds and fiancé', Chris Smith , and Nancy Shaw and husband, Gregory, all of Scarborough. He leaves five grandchildren: Olivia and Jack Smith, Margaret, Kaylee and Evangeline Shaw. He is also survived by his brother, Louis and wife, Unki; sister, Debra Potts; and several nieces and nephews.A service of honor will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, starting at 11 a.m., at the Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough, Maine; refreshments will be provided after the service.In lieu of flowers,memorial donations can be made in Wayne's honor to:The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital https://mainehealth.org/barbara-bush-childrens-hospitalGideons International (for bible donations)The Gideons International Processing CenterP.O. Box 97251Washington, DC 20090-7251 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

