Guest Book View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services 999 Forest Avenue, Suite 1 Portland , ME 04103 (207)-899-4605 Obituary

GRAY - Wayne E. Jordan died after a battle with cancer on June 10, 2019. He was born April 16, 1960, son of Richard and Jane Jordan of Cape Elizabeth. Wayne earned the rank of Eagle Scout which made his mother proud. He lived on Raymond Pond for many years enjoying all lake activities with his two children, Brian Jordan and Vanessa Jordan. In 2005 Wayne married the love of his life, Lisa Purington Jordan, and gained two bonus children, Kimberly Bickford and Andrea Laskey.Wayne worked in the door business for over 30 years, owning his own company, Mainly Doors. Wayne most recently worked for Allied Cook Construction, where he built many impressive buildings. However, these accomplishments were not Wayne's biggest mark on this world. Wayne never met someone he didn't know or like. He cared deeply for his family and friends gifting his time, energy and expertise, expecting nothing in return. Wayne was the proud owner and Captain of Summer Breeze, and he enjoyed taking anyone he could rope into a sail out on Casco Bay. He was a long-time member of the Gray – New Gloucester Dart Association and a member of the American Legon Post 86. His other lifetime hobbies included golf, drag racing, mountain bike racing, and bowling. Wayne was predeceased by his daughter Vanessa and his parents. He is survived by his wife Lisa of Gray; son Brian of Gray, daughter Kim of Harrison, daughter Andrea and her husband Nicholas Laskey of Bowdoin; his grandchildren Forrest and Iris Laskey; his brother David Jordan and wife Patrice of Raymond; and his best friend Gary Kibler of Poland. We will gather to share stories and celebrate Wayne's life at the American Legion Post 86 in Gray on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. Please visit



In lieu of flowers,please send donations in Wayne's name to the: American Legion Post 8615 Lewiston Rd.Gray, ME 04039







GRAY - Wayne E. Jordan died after a battle with cancer on June 10, 2019. He was born April 16, 1960, son of Richard and Jane Jordan of Cape Elizabeth. Wayne earned the rank of Eagle Scout which made his mother proud. He lived on Raymond Pond for many years enjoying all lake activities with his two children, Brian Jordan and Vanessa Jordan. In 2005 Wayne married the love of his life, Lisa Purington Jordan, and gained two bonus children, Kimberly Bickford and Andrea Laskey.Wayne worked in the door business for over 30 years, owning his own company, Mainly Doors. Wayne most recently worked for Allied Cook Construction, where he built many impressive buildings. However, these accomplishments were not Wayne's biggest mark on this world. Wayne never met someone he didn't know or like. He cared deeply for his family and friends gifting his time, energy and expertise, expecting nothing in return. Wayne was the proud owner and Captain of Summer Breeze, and he enjoyed taking anyone he could rope into a sail out on Casco Bay. He was a long-time member of the Gray – New Gloucester Dart Association and a member of the American Legon Post 86. His other lifetime hobbies included golf, drag racing, mountain bike racing, and bowling. Wayne was predeceased by his daughter Vanessa and his parents. He is survived by his wife Lisa of Gray; son Brian of Gray, daughter Kim of Harrison, daughter Andrea and her husband Nicholas Laskey of Bowdoin; his grandchildren Forrest and Iris Laskey; his brother David Jordan and wife Patrice of Raymond; and his best friend Gary Kibler of Poland. We will gather to share stories and celebrate Wayne's life at the American Legion Post 86 in Gray on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 3-6 p.m. Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Wayne's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.In lieu of flowers,please send donations in Wayne's name to the: American Legion Post 8615 Lewiston Rd.Gray, ME 04039 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram from June 13 to June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close