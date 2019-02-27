Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne "Pooch" Drown. View Sign

GORHAM - Wayne "Pooch" Drown, 64, passed away Feb. 24, 2019, from a heart attack. Pooch was always involved in public service, even before he graduated from Gorham High School, he volunteered to work in the "snack-shack" to fundraise for the athletic programs. He volunteered for the Maine Special Olympics and was one of the first to help establish it in Maine. He was always happy to lend a helping hand from volunteering to being the head of new programs and furthering a positive relationship between law enforcement and schools. He helped start and promote the DARE Program in schools and established the School Resource Officer in the Gorham School Department. He took pride in being a part of the Gorham 250 Year Celebration, which took two years to plan. He was a strong supporter of school athletics and started coaching youth basketball. After coaching basketball he became a basketball official and started the DARE youth basketball tournament. He later coached the Gorham JV softball team as well as the JV golf team. Everyone knows Pooch loved New England sports, especially the Patriots. He was known to tape the Patriots games and would watch them over and over to diagnose plays, etc. (it was the coach within him). His favorite pastime was to golf and enjoyed golf trips with good friends. He loved to watch and bet on the horse races, especially at the Fryeburg Fair. In his younger years he worked on a sprint race car, The 10 Spot at Beech Ridge Speedway and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Pooch is loved and will be missed by all. He leaves his wife, Lucinda "Cindy" Drown and his daughters, Kimberly Drown and her fiancé, David Martin, and Debra "Debi" Drown and her significant other, Thomas Chalmers; his sister, Sandy Drown and siblings; Ronald Drown and Gloria Petitpas; his brothers-in- law, Lawrence Fearon and Paul Fearon. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the University of Southern Maine Costello Sports Complex Field House, 43 Campus Ave., Gorham, Maine. A reception will follow at the Gorham High School. Floral arrangements may be sent directly to the field house. Parking is extremely limited at USM as they will remain in session. All law enforcement may park at the Narragansett School next to the Public Safety building. All school staff and students may park at the Gorham Middle School or Village Elementary School. Other community members may park at Gorham High School. School buses will be running continuously beginning at 7:45 a.m., from each of these locations to the USM Field House.



Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine. To express condolences or participate in Wayne's online tribute, please visit







GORHAM - Wayne "Pooch" Drown, 64, passed away Feb. 24, 2019, from a heart attack. Pooch was always involved in public service, even before he graduated from Gorham High School, he volunteered to work in the "snack-shack" to fundraise for the athletic programs. He volunteered for the Maine Special Olympics and was one of the first to help establish it in Maine. He was always happy to lend a helping hand from volunteering to being the head of new programs and furthering a positive relationship between law enforcement and schools. He helped start and promote the DARE Program in schools and established the School Resource Officer in the Gorham School Department. He took pride in being a part of the Gorham 250 Year Celebration, which took two years to plan. He was a strong supporter of school athletics and started coaching youth basketball. After coaching basketball he became a basketball official and started the DARE youth basketball tournament. He later coached the Gorham JV softball team as well as the JV golf team. Everyone knows Pooch loved New England sports, especially the Patriots. He was known to tape the Patriots games and would watch them over and over to diagnose plays, etc. (it was the coach within him). His favorite pastime was to golf and enjoyed golf trips with good friends. He loved to watch and bet on the horse races, especially at the Fryeburg Fair. In his younger years he worked on a sprint race car, The 10 Spot at Beech Ridge Speedway and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Pooch is loved and will be missed by all. He leaves his wife, Lucinda "Cindy" Drown and his daughters, Kimberly Drown and her fiancé, David Martin, and Debra "Debi" Drown and her significant other, Thomas Chalmers; his sister, Sandy Drown and siblings; Ronald Drown and Gloria Petitpas; his brothers-in- law, Lawrence Fearon and Paul Fearon. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the University of Southern Maine Costello Sports Complex Field House, 43 Campus Ave., Gorham, Maine. A reception will follow at the Gorham High School. Floral arrangements may be sent directly to the field house. Parking is extremely limited at USM as they will remain in session. All law enforcement may park at the Narragansett School next to the Public Safety building. All school staff and students may park at the Gorham Middle School or Village Elementary School. Other community members may park at Gorham High School. School buses will be running continuously beginning at 7:45 a.m., from each of these locations to the USM Field House.Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine. To express condolences or participate in Wayne's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to:Special Olympics Maine125 John Roberts Road, Suite #5South Portland, ME 04106 Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel

434 River Road

Windham , ME 04062

(207) 892-6342 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com