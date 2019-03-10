Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walton Aiken "Wally" Baker. View Sign

BRUNSWICK - Walton "Wally" Aiken Baker passed away at age 91 on Feb. 28, 2019, after a short battle with multiple myeloma.Following a career in banking in Connecticut, Wally was actively involved in the marine trades industry in Maine and volunteered his service to many community organizations. He is survived by wife of nearly 70 years, Joyce (Tilley) Baker.The eldest child of Ingham C. Baker and Martha (Aiken) Baker, Wally was born April 11, 1927, in Springfield, Mass. He was a graduate of Suffield Academy and Dartmouth College, class of 1948, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics. At Dartmouth, he was an active member of the Dartmouth Outing Club, served on the Winter Carnival Committee, and belonged to Theta Delta Chi fraternity.In 1949, Wally married his childhood sweetheart, Joyce Mary Tilley, and they settled in Simsbury, Conn., where they raised four children. While there, they were one of the founding families of St. Alban's Episcopal Church, where Wally sang in the choir, served as church treasurer, and was on the vestry and Bishop's Committee. He was also active in Sea Scouts and Indian Guides. Wally worked for Society for Savings Bank, where his last position was vice president and director of marketing. In 1969, Wally's love of the outdoors, ocean, and sailing motivated him to move to South Freeport, close to where his family had summered on Bustins Island since 1926. From 1970 to 1984, he was an owner/operator of Harraseeket Marine Service, a full-service boatyard/marina, where he employed many local youth. A superb sailor and navigator, he was a frequent participant in local weekend, overnight, and evening series yacht club races, accumulating a sizable collection of trophies.In his unassuming way, Wally enjoyed contributing his analytical talent to many individuals, organizations, and endeavors. From 1981 to 1983, he served as president of the Maine Marine Industries Association and then as its executive secretary when it was renamed the Maine Marine Trade Association. He was an active member of the Maine Boatbuilders and Repairers Association, serving as president for two years; the New England Marine Trade Association, where he was a regional vice president for five years and ex-officio delegate for six years; and the American Boat Builders and Repairers Association. Additionally, he spent four years on the Policy Advisory Committee for the Sea Grant Programs of the Universities of Maine and New Hampshire.Important to Wally were the many local organizations to which he also gave his time. He was a long-time member of the South Freeport Congregational Church, singing in the choir and serving on the Music Committee and as an Endowment Fund trustee. He was also actively involved in the pipe organ restoration project. He served on the board of directors of Freeport Community Services, as treasurer of the Freeport Art Club, on the Freeport Town Harbor Study Committee and the Freeport Harbor Commission and was a chairman of the Bustins Island Planning Board and, at different times, both president and treasurer of the Bustins Island Maine Historical Society. Wally also participated in stewardship roles at the Harraseeket Yacht Club, serving as secretary and then as membership chair for many years. Wally was predeceased by his sister Alice Forgit and his brother Jeremiah.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister, Mitsey M. Baker of Manchester, Conn.; four children: Catherine B. Degnon (Dom Degnon) of Danby, Vt., Timothy W. Baker (Cynthia Robbins) of Freeport, Wendy J. Baker (Grant E. G. Healey) of Monkton, Md. and Faith C. Baker (Robert F. Smith Jr.) of Durham; seven grandchildren: Lyndon C. Cudlitz, Mallory J. Cudlitz, Emma B. Healey, Chase N. Baker, Grant W. Healey, Gordon T. Healey, and Martha C. Degnon; and many nieces and nephews.The family wishes to thank the staff at Thornton Hall in Brunswick, for their compassion and loving kindness in Wally's last days. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 10:30 a.m. at the South Freeport Congregational Church, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Walton A. Baker to the South Freeport Congregational Church (notation line, Music Angels Fund), 98 South Freeport Rd., South Freeport, ME 04032,or Friends of Casco Bay, 43 Slocum Dr., South Portland, ME 04106. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

