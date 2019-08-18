NEW GLOUCESTER - Walter W. Burrows, 54, of New Gloucester passed away peacefully after a short illness with family and friends by his side on June 16, 2019.Walter was born in Portland on Dec. 29, 1964. Walter was in the construction and steel working field for most of his life. He worked many years for H.E. Callahan out of Auburn. He enjoyed his friends and family especially when they gathered for a barbecue. "Wally" was known as "King of the Grill". He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a huge heart. Walter was predeceased by his father, Daniel Burrows. He is survived by his mother, Ernestine Roberts, his brother, Daniel Burrows Jr., two sons,Sean and his wife Amanda and Jacob Burrows, four grandchildren, Corbin, Carson, Clara and Kaleb, his longtime friend, Susan Snyder and family. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 25, 1-4 p.m., with a service being held at 1:30 p.m., and a potluck luncheon to follow at the VFW 687 Forest Ave., Portland, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations for unexpected funeral expenses. Make checks payable to:
Cumberland County
Federal Credit Union (CCFCU)
Send to: Susan Snyder
12 Drowne Road, Apt.118
Cumberland, ME 04021
Very much appreciated.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019