Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter W. Burrows. View Sign Obituary

NEW GLOUCESTER - Walter W. Burrows, 54, of New Gloucester passed away peacefully after a short illness with family and friends by his side on June 16, 2019.Walter was born in Portland on Dec. 29, 1964. Walter was in the construction and steel working field for most of his life. He worked many years for H.E. Callahan out of Auburn. He enjoyed his friends and family especially when they gathered for a barbecue. "Wally" was known as "King of the Grill". He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a huge heart. Walter was predeceased by his father, Daniel Burrows. He is survived by his mother, Ernestine Roberts, his brother, Daniel Burrows Jr., two sons,Sean and his wife Amanda and Jacob Burrows, four grandchildren, Corbin, Carson, Clara and Kaleb, his longtime friend, Susan Snyder and family. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 25, 1-4 p.m., with a service being held at 1:30 p.m., and a potluck luncheon to follow at the VFW 687 Forest Ave., Portland, Maine.



In lieu of flowers, you can make donations for unexpected funeral expenses. Make checks payable to:



Cumberland County



Federal Credit Union (CCFCU)



Send to: Susan Snyder



12 Drowne Road, Apt.118



Cumberland, ME 04021



Very much appreciated.







NEW GLOUCESTER - Walter W. Burrows, 54, of New Gloucester passed away peacefully after a short illness with family and friends by his side on June 16, 2019.Walter was born in Portland on Dec. 29, 1964. Walter was in the construction and steel working field for most of his life. He worked many years for H.E. Callahan out of Auburn. He enjoyed his friends and family especially when they gathered for a barbecue. "Wally" was known as "King of the Grill". He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a huge heart. Walter was predeceased by his father, Daniel Burrows. He is survived by his mother, Ernestine Roberts, his brother, Daniel Burrows Jr., two sons,Sean and his wife Amanda and Jacob Burrows, four grandchildren, Corbin, Carson, Clara and Kaleb, his longtime friend, Susan Snyder and family. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 25, 1-4 p.m., with a service being held at 1:30 p.m., and a potluck luncheon to follow at the VFW 687 Forest Ave., Portland, Maine.In lieu of flowers, you can make donations for unexpected funeral expenses. Make checks payable to:Cumberland CountyFederal Credit Union (CCFCU)Send to: Susan Snyder12 Drowne Road, Apt.118Cumberland, ME 04021Very much appreciated. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com