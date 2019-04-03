NAPLES - Master Sergeant Walter Pennell Smith - retired, 76, of Naples, passed away suddenly, yet peacefully, early Sunday morning, March 31, 2019, at the home he shared with his wife of 56 years, Johanna "Mickey" Smith, nee James.Walter was born August 15, 1942, in Portland, to Walter Henry Smith and Faith L. Greenstreet. Shortly after graduating from South Portland High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he eventually was assigned to the 6912th Security Squadron as an intelligence specialist. Upon retiring after 20 years of service, Walter enrolled in Southwest Texas State University, where he graduated with a B.A. degree in English. Upon graduation, he taught high school English for 20 years, ultimately ending up at Lakes Region High School in Naples.An avid ham radio enthusiast for the last 62 years, Walter made many friends around the world via the airwaves.Walt was predeceased by his parents; and his two sisters, Jeanette Bran and Caroline Walker. He is survived by his wife, Johanna; Wayne Smith of Windham, and Michele Foss and her husband Kevin of Steep Falls.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco, from 2-4 p.m.A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Central Maine Veterans' Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta, at 12 noon.Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donationsbe made to the:Barbara Bush Children's Hospital or:St. Jude's ResearchHospital
