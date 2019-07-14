SOUTH PORTLAND - Walter Irwin Jordan Jr., 81, of South Portland, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, after a brief illness.
He was born in Portland on Sept. 18, 1937, the son of Walter I. Jordan Sr. and Katherine (Stephens) Jordan O'Brion. Skip graduated from South Portland High School, class of 1956 then went onto attend Tufts University, Medford, Mass., General Electic Company, Lynn, Mass., and Portland Junior College, Portland.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1959, stationed in Hanau, Germany, and was honorably discharged in 1962.
In 1964, he married Ellen Marie Kelley and resided in South Portland.
He was employed at the Portland Company on Fore Street and later for the Southern Maine Community College formerly known as SMTC as the supervisor in the energy testing lab. He held a professional license in heating and air conditioning and certified in solid fuel testing.
Skip was a member of the American Legion.
He was predeceased by his parents and stepfather, Edward H. O'Brion; a brother, Robert Lyons, and sister, Carole Withers.
Surviving besides his wife of 55 years are daughter, Priscilla Wilkinson and her husband Jason; son, Brion Jordan; brother, James O'Brion and his wife, Mary; granddaughters, Natasha Jordan, Gwyneth Wilkinson and Isabella Wilkinson and great-grandson, Lucas Maloney.
Visiting hours will be 2-3 p.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, where funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., at the chapel. Burial will follow at Chase Cemetery, Windham.
To express condolences and to participate in Skip's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
In lieu of flowers,
donations in Skip's memory may be made to the
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland
PO Box 336
Westbrook, ME 04098
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019