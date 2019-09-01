Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Gene Partridge. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Obituary

WINDHAM - Walter Gene Partridge, 62, of Windham, passed away Aug. 26, 2019 at Maine Medical Center. Walter was born Oct. 23, 1956, the son of Barbara (Foster) Gervais and the late Walter L. Partridge. Growing up in Windham he worked on the family dairy farm, as well as for Hall Family Farm. He graduated from Windham High School, class of '75, married his high school sweetheart, Mary, went onto work for Crosby Laughlin, and then moved onto S.D. Warren (Sappi), where he worked there for the past 40 years. Together they settled in a house he built in Windham where they raised their three children.



At a very young age Gene road dirt bikes, which evolved into motocross racing. In later years he became a motorcycle enthusiast, even taking his son's Harley out for a few joy rides. In his youth he also enjoyed riding snowmobiles and racing cars at Beech Ridge. Throughout his life, Gene enjoyed hunting with family and close friends, and it only got better for him when his son was old enough to join him. He became a proud member of the Big Buck Club. One of his favorite pastimes was sharing his many stories of their bear, moose and deer hunting experiences. Later in life Oliver Tractors became a passion as he became involved in the Maine Antique Tractor Club and began pulling antique tractors at local fairs. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family, with many memories boating on the lake as well as numerous days backyard poolside. Gene was so proud when his grandchildren were born and he got the title of "Papa".



Gene shared 43 years of marriage with Mary (Stewart) Partridge of Windham. In addition to his wife, family members include his children, Heather Partridge and partner Matthew LaPlante, Walter Gene Partridge Jr. of Windham, daughter Erin Partridge and fiancé Troy Thompson of Freeport; grandchildren, Gabrielle Sprague and Logan Partridge; mother Barbara Gervais of Raymond; step-mother Kathryn Partridge of Gray; mother-in-law Edna Stewart of Windham; brothers, Jeffery Partridge of Windham, Donald W. Partridge of Jacksonville, Florida, Kevin Partridge and his wife Mary Jane Call of Cumberland, Jason Gervais of Raymond; brothers-in-law Robert Stewart and wife Terri, James Stewart and wife Charlene of Windham, Edward Stewart of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, and Randy Stewart of Cape Elizabeth; sister-in-law Nereida Stewart of Clifton Park, New York and many nieces and nephews. Gene was predeceased by his father, Walter L. Partridge; and brother, Bruce Partridge.



The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the entire team in the special care unit at Maine Medical Center for their exceptional care and compassion during his time there.



A celebration of life will be held at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, on Saturday, Sept. 7. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a service at 1 p.m., Reception to follow at the Windham Veteran's Center. To express condolences or participate in Gene's online tribute, please visit







