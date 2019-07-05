Portland – Walter D. "Buddy" Towle Sr., 95, of Portland died on July 1, 2019, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth after a long illness. He was born in Portland on May 9, 1924, a son of Dennis and Ida (Gilbert) Towle. He attended Cathedral Grammar School and graduated from Portland High School.During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Tuscaloosa from 1942-1945. He received numerous medals in the Atlantic and Pacific campaigns. Following his enlistment, he joined the Maine National Guard and served over 20 years, becoming a staff Sergeant. He was a longtime member of the American Legion and the V.F.W.Walter became a member of the Local 517 Carpenters Union and worked on a number of jobs throughout the city of Portland. He later worked for the Brockway Smith Co. in Portland for 30 years until his retirement in 1988.He was a communicant of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. In his later years he was a Good Shepherd Affiliate with The Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary S.C.I.M., also known as the Good Shepherd Sisters of Quebec, becoming a consecrated affiliate in 2008.Walter was an avid golfer, even caddying as a teenager in the Portland area. He was a longtime member of the Riverside Golf course, the Riverside Golf Association and the Maine Seniors Golf Association. He continued golfing until the age of 93.He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Gloria V. (Gagnon) Towle, and a grandson, Adam James Convery.He is survived by his daughter, Donna M. Towle of Portland; his son, Walter D. "Butch" Towle Jr. of Porter; grandson, Joseph L. "Jody" Watson and his wife, Jane, of Parsonsfield; two stepchildren, Roland "Sonny" Day of Florida and Donna (Day) Beril of Lewiston and their families and also several loving nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Walter's life will be held from 2–4 p.m., on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. To view Walter's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www. ConroyTullyWalker.comMemorial contributions may be made in Walters memory to:Hospice of Southern Maine180 US Route OneScarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 5, 2019