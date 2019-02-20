STANDISH - Walter D. Brooks, 80, husband of Faith Brooks, U.S. Navy and USAF veteran, passed away peacefully at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter D. Brooks.
The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com
A celebration of Walter's life will be held on Saturday February 23 at 1 p.m., with USAF Honors at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton.
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
(207) 929-3723
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019