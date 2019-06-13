Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter "Wally" Brooks. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary

PORTLAND - Walter "Wally" Brooks, 55, passed away at home on June 9, 2019, after spending his final days surrounded by loved ones.He was born Feb. 3, 1964, the son of Faith and Walter Brooks. Wally grew up on Range Road in Cumberland. Wally had two siblings, a sister, Rochelle Googins and Jeff Brooks.He attended and graduated from the Woodford School. Wally was born with Down Syndrome and that was his special gift. As a child, Wally learned was treated by his family like any other kid and learned to do many things including riding snowmobiles, 4-wheelers and a dirt bike. Many days Wally could be found playing golf with family or just hitting a few balls in the yard. He spent hours in the front yard practicing his basketball skills. In those years, Wally had a great love for wrestling, and country music. Later in life, he became involved with the Maine Special Olympics. He was so proud after the end of each event and loved showing off his metals. Nothing made him happier than telling stories about his big wins. He was blessed to become a spokesman traveling the country talking about Special Olympics. Anyone that knew Wally knows he could talk about everything and anything. As an adult, Wally introduced his family to Group Main Stream. Wally moved into a GMS house in Portland and a 30-plus year relationship was born. The staff and other individuals Wally has been privileged to live with over the years are his family. Wally is survived by two incredible roommates and the staff who has cared for him. They have loved him in ways that extend beyond what his family could have ever expected. Making sure he always had amazing experiences like attending prom, going out on picnics, concerts and wrestling matches. His family could never thank them enough for the care they provided and so much more. He also attended Strive for a day program for many years. Just four short months ago, Wally's dad, Walter, passed away.He is survived by his mother, Fay (Mason) Brooks; his siblings, Rochelle (Brooks) Googins and her husband, Greg of Standish, Jeffrey Brooks and Patricia Gibboney of Robertsdale, Ala. Michelle Brooks of Gray has remained close with Wally as well. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews including Tracey and her husband, Brian Martin, of Livermore, Christopher Brooks and Josie Davis of Raymond, Aron Brooks and Jessica Kendall of Falmouth, Theresa Brooks and Jason Warren of Norway, Chad Googins and Nikki Gagnon of Cumberland, Travis Googins and Nicole Mote of Bradenton, Fla., Brianna-Leigh and her husband, Michael Ward, of Standish. Great-nieces and nephews, Bryanna, Theo, Jayden, Ava, Maddox, Caleb, Cohen, Adi, Rylan, Jamen, Zoey and Jones. There is another great niece due in a few months, great-great-nephew, Bentley Fox.A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday June 15, 2019, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A reception will follow at the same location. The family would like to recognize and thank the staff at the Kelly A home for the exceptional care and support provided in Wally's final weeks. A very special thank you to Tina S who has spent countless hours coordinating care, attending visits and providing support in his final days. In lieu of flowers,please send donations toGroup Maine Stream. GMS Group Main StreamP.O. Box 1280Westbrook, ME 04098 ATTN: Ann-Marie Mayberry







